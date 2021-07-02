Kim Kardashian responds to allegations she violated Vatican dress code





Up to the code! After visiting the Vatican in a Barragn lace dress that reveals the skin, Kim kardashian caused quite a problem with the fashion police. While many have claimed that the risky ensemble blatantly violates the strict dress code of the Sistine Chapels, which says visitors cannot wear low-cut or sleeveless clothing, the 40-year-old reality TV star supports the fact. that her outfit was up to par.

In an Instagram post from Thursday, July 1, where she shared a series of images from her trip, she wrote: Don’t worry, I respected the dress code and fully covered inside St. Peter and Sistine Chapels. Kardashian brought a chic black leather coat to stay within the rules, which are in place to uphold the sanctity of the place.

Knowing that the Skims founder covered up before visiting the church was a relief to fans who had previously questioned her fashion choices. Funny how you reminded us that you respect the dress code honestly, you don’t owe anyone an explanation or a reminder that some people are going to pick it up, but whatever, one fan wrote. Still, many have found that, covered or not, the robe was inappropriate for a trip to the Vatican. Sorry Kim I find you disrespectful in your poses and the choice of your clothes. It is a revered religious place of worship. Do better, said one follower. Another added: Totally not suitable for Vatican and church even if you were a bit covered, IMO. Controversy aside, the KKW Beauty founder seems to have had a great time at the Vatican, which she visited alongside Kate moss. We had the most amazing experience visiting Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to see all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculpture in person, especially the works of Michelangelo, she wrote in her caption. Kardashian continued: We even got to see their private archive carried by every pop in history, dating back to the 1500s. Thank you @ocspeical for arranging the tour. In addition to visiting the Vatican, the future lawyer also visited the Colosseum. For the outing, she looked as casual as it was chic, stunning in a keyhole Bevza top, Walter Van Beirendonck blue shorts, Balenciaga sunglasses, Yeezy shoes and a Bea Bongiasca necklace. Of course, she also found time to relax, sharing a topless shot from the bed in her hotel room. Hello Rome Good night LA, she captioned the sexy Instagram pic. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



