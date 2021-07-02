The best sandals for men wore this summer

Best Sandals For Men – Credit: Courtesy Nisolo

Something wonderful happened recently: men’s sandals have become stylish. Tyler the designer started wearing Suicoke sandals, Kanye started making his own slides, and fashionable people all over the world have turned hippie Birkenstocks into a high-end staple for the summer (and work at home). In other words, now is the time to slip into a pair of the best sandals for men.

If you’re looking to let your toes breathe, this new status in men’s sandals is great news. But, like all relatively recent trends, it can be difficult to find the best sandals for men. There are still a lot of not-so-great sandals out there that won’t deliver the laid-back style you’re looking for right now.

Below are some of our favorite sandals currently available. They go high-fashion from trendy pieces to weekend lounge chairs, but there is one thing in common: These men’s sandals are unmistakably comfortable. They’ll give your feet a break whether you’re heading to the grocery store or to a resort, and best of all, they can be worn around the house with socks in the winter.

What are the best sandals for men?

1. Birkenstock Arizona sandals

The classic Arizona Birkenstocks model has moved on from its hippie phase. Now spotted on Seth Rogen, Chris Pine, and Kendal Jenner, the Birkenstock Arizona is a stylish way to get cozy. And we mean comfortable: They feature a contoured suede footbed with internal layers of memory foam and cork. Over time, the sandals form on your feet and provide impressive support for vacation walks or runs. The premium leather straps on the top come in a range of colors and textures (the oiled leather options are linked below, and you can see choice of suede here).



Birkenstock Arizona

$ 135



2. Huaraches replaced

Huaraches are sandals for well-dressed men. Originating in Mexico, the sandals typically feature a tightly woven leather construction with a heel for added security. We love this pair of Nisolo because it adopts a sophisticated style, more like moccasins than sandals. They are still very breathable and comfortable thanks to the woven construction and a shock absorbing foam midsole. Wear them with jeans and crisp buttoning for when you need to dress in warmer weather.



Nisolo Huaraches

$ 150



3. Teva Original Universal

Daddy fashion has carved out an important place in the fashion world, and Tevas is part of that movement. With just a few narrow polyester straps, the original Tevas are as breathable as they get (just behind the flip-flops, maybe). The polyester straps, along with the EVA sockliner, are water resistant and quick-drying for walking on the beach or wading in a cove. We recommend pairing them with slim chinos or jeans and a t-shirt (socks optional) for the skater-meets-dad look that the most stylish celebrities are wearing right now.



Teva Original Universal

$ 50



4. Classic Crocs clogs

Crocs was a punchline with stylish people. Now these same stylish people can’t stop wearing thermoplastic clogs. Since returning, Crocs has even collaborated with Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny. They’re perfectly ridiculous, especially in bright colors like Lime Punch, linked below. Pair them with other warm-weather basics like Hawaiian swimsuits, tees and shirts.



Classic Crocs clogs

$ 49.99



5. Birkenstock Boston

The Bostons are another Birkenstock model that has become very popular recently, especially for lounging at home during your forties. With a covered toe design, Bostons are easier to wear like sneakers than sandals (for example, in a restaurant), while still remaining extremely comfortable and breathable. They also feature a suede, foam and cork footbed that adapts to your foot with use and provides arch support for long walks. Bostons are also available in a range of colors and leather materials including taupe suede, black leather, brown oiled leather and more.



Birkenstock Boston

$ 145



6. OOFOS Ooahh Luxe

Casual and high performance athletes invest in recovery slides. The best examples, such as these aptly named OOFOS Ooahhs, cradle the foot for a calming and rejuvenating effect after tough runs and workouts. They can help reduce pain in key areas (i.e. knees, lower back, and ankles) but, more importantly, they feel great. We like to wear them around the house at all times, even on days off.



OOFOS Ooahh Luxe

$ 64.95



7. Nike Victori One Slide

For a more athletic look, opt for the Nikes Victori One slides. With a bold Nike logo on the strap and a minimal overall design, they’re perfect for pairing with streetwear pieces like basketball or tracksuit shorts, t-shirts and hoodies. The sockliner is made of super soft foam, providing recovery benefits after workouts and sports as well as relaxing comfort for any occasion.



Nike Victori One Slides

$ 30



8. 301Alts Rainbow Sandal

Flip-flops are still the GOAT when it comes to breathable comfort and summer-ready. Leading the pack is Rainbow, a California brand that has been making some of the best flip flops in the game since 1974. Perhaps the main reason Rainbows flip flops are so good is their leather insole; it adapts to your foot over time, becoming more comfortable and secure (so you can easily walk in flip-flops). We also love the classic, no-frills design of the sandals, perfect for pairing with shorts, t-shirts and beers.



‘301Alts’ Rainbow Sandal

$ 53.95



9. Adidas Yeezy Ridged Sole Slides

These modern and trendy Yeezy sandals feature 100 percent rubber construction, a rugged silhouette with ridged soles and soft color options. Kanye likes to wear them with hoodies and sweat shorts, but they also look great with an oversized button up or a simple white tee. The slides make a low-key statement either way, whether you’re lounging by the hotel’s pool or heading to the club on a hot summer night.



Adidas Yeezy Ridged Sole Slides

$ 240



10. Suicoke Buckle Slides

Technical tap dancing, like these Suicokes, have become a favorite with streetwear aficionados. The Suicokes feature a military-inspired look with olive and military green colors and a paneled design. This bold look makes Suicokes a great alternative to sneakers when the weather gets too hot. In addition, the double buckle strap is large enough for a secure fit while walking.



Suicoke Buckle Slides

$ 227



