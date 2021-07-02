Male Celebrities “Power Bald” – How Shaved Heads Came In Fashion In 2021

Shrek is an iconic power bald. The same goes for RuPaul, host of RuPaul All Stars Drag Race. But they are far from alone in their sparkling glory right now. Travis Barker is currently Kourtney Kardashian’s bald boyfriend. Sean Evans is the bald power host of Hot ones, while Stanley Tucci’s effortless gravity in In search of Italy is just hot. And don’t forget the bald domination movie franchise Fast furious, which featured the glorious hairless heads of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel. This month, Gibson and Diesel are once again shining in theaters with F9.

Welcome to the world of power bald people, a harassed but hairless community in a state of transition. In fact, summer 2021 may well be peak balding season with Adam Levine embracing the hairless, self-care style, four-time World’s Strongest Man Champion Brian Shaw looking sleek as he does a deadlift from a Hyundia SUV in an auto commercial, and WWE’s Brock Strowman aka Adam scherr post extra intoxicating workouts on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, bald power is a burgeoning movement of men who have shaved off their insecurities about being bald. While baldness has always been around, a recent cultural shift both on and off screen has shown the strength to prepare for a simple and elegant appearance. One that allows worth and beauty to be defined by principles other than the voluptuousness of her mane or the uniformity of their crew cuts.

Power bald Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel looking for style. Buda mendesGetty Images

To be clear, power bald people are not Homer Simpsons. They will gladly part with those two remaining hairs to kiss their sleek heads. They are not Voldemorts either. Their baldness is not the result of too toxic masculinity. In fact, some of the most honorable bald people in power are not men at all. Black Panther Dora Milajé embodies the term, just as Sinéad O’Connor. In the same way Gossip Girl new queen bee Julien Calloway, played by Jordan Alexander. A bald man of power has power. They are proud of it. But, more importantly, they try to use it responsibly.

“Someone who’s bald, it’s about the self-confidence you get into,” Roger Bennett, TV show and podcast co-host Men in blazers alongside his compatriot “bald type” Michael Davies, says Men’s health.

The two Britons living in the United States are the unofficial architects of the term power bald, if only for the sole reason that there is little online documentation of anyone else saying it. They’ve been using the phrase since around 2016, which still makes it an insider phrase. There is little Instagram hashtags or Reddit mentions. Urban dictionary has no associated entries.

Men in Blazers co-host and bald power advocate Roger Bennett. Courtesy of the men in blazers

But for the men in blazers and their nearly 231,000 Twitter followers, the term is canon. Bennett says they have received hundreds of letters regarding baldness since they brought it up on their platforms. They often give the title of ‘bald power’ to their favorite soccer players like Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane. “It’s probably the only thing that really binds us together, other than our love of football and America,” Bennett said.

As a “third generation bald guy,” Bennett had no choice but to enjoy his ever thinner hairline. Baldness had always felt inevitable for him, so he decided to admit it. In doing so, and being open to talking about it, he turned what might otherwise seem like a source of shame into something more empowering.

Football star Zinedine Zidane remains fluid on and off the pitch. GABRIEL BOUYSGetty Images

In fact, Bennett is so proud to be a bald in power that he wonders about the implications defined by some sports figures who are fighting the fallout. In 2016Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has started to appear on billboards and in testimonials for Restore, a hair transplant company. If you’ve driven the toll freeway to O’Hare Airport just outside Chicago in recent years, you’ve probably seen an Urlacher billboard with new sod on top of it. head. Baseball Hall of Fame Ryne sandberg and member of the Professional Football Hall of Fame Deion Sanders also became spokespersons for Restore alongside other famous retired athletes.

Overcoming insecurities is a battle that no amount of muscle or IQ can win, and men should feel free to change their appearance as they see fit. But there is a much cheaper and more daring solution. “Human beings who actually [go bald] with incredible swagger, these are the characters we’ve always hailed as bald people in power, ”Bennett said.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

At the same time, too much is being invested in the treatment of baldness to completely normalize it, even if it is normal. Hair restoration remains a cornerstone of the male beauty industry. Hairpieces have went viral and renamed as trendy hair replacements. Digital health startup Hims, which recently hit a Evaluation $ 1.6 billion and included former couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez as spokesperson, has made a name for itself selling prescriptions for hair loss (and erectile dysfunction).

It may seem easier and more economical to just shave everything off than to seek out the most suitable hair growth solution, but it represents its own commitment. “The Easy solution to shave your head is do not a simple solution, ”Spencer Kobren, founder of the American Hair Loss Association, a private organization committed to raising awareness about the emotional impact of hair loss on men.

Kobren told the New York Times in 2019, he took finasteride, a hair loss medication, for 25 years. (It should be noted that finasteride, also known by the brand name Propecia, can cause noticeable side effects.) “I wish everyone could be confident enough to shave their hair and not care.” , Kobren said. Men’s health. “It would be amazing, but there are so many different elements to why guys are uncomfortable with this.”

To many, the act of baldness proudly appears to be one of the last hurdles of the body positivity movement, a crusade that men are historically reluctant to embrace. No surprise here: men don’t know how to talk about their bodies. “How do we build security as men? Psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, MD said. “Large pectorals. Great arms. Fine hair. Does it mean to be a confident and mature man? “

The answer is a resounding no, but our culture would tell us otherwise. Take bald jokes, like the ones that were recently forced on Prince william and James lebron. They are still not considered taboo. The “joke” here is the Samson complex. A fear that, like the biblical character, your strength, virality, and free will will disappear once you lose your hair.

LeBron James, still GOAT. Robert LabergeGetty Images Prince William remains royal. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

But a look at some of Hollywood’s biggest action stars and iconoclastic athletes proves the Samson complex is a failure. LL Cool J made baldness (and fedoras and bucket hats) cool. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Mike Tyson have proven that strength is not about hair. Gandhi has shown that courage comes in the head, not what is shown on the outside. And Mr. Clean has proven that being perfectly clean can be exciting.

There is even a YouTube channel called BaldCoffee, which produces candid videos of guys shaving everything off that have gone viral, racking up millions of views. Again, Fast and furious crew aside, the power shift isn’t moving fast enough in Hollywood.

According to data compiled by the media analysis company The streaming graduate, bald portrayal in narrative film and television boils down to three broad categories: villains (Thanos, Darth Maul), action stars (Bruce Willis, Briton Bruce Willis aka Jason Statham) and cowards (Tobias Fünke, George Costanza). Often times these archetypes intersect, like the mischievous but awkward Frank in The weather is always good in Philadelphia or the weak and sinister Gollum of the Lord of the Rings.

Jason Alexander in an episode of Seinfeld. NBCGetty Images

Sarah-Mikal, head of analysis and strategy at Streaming Graduate, says it’s rare to see bald actors in romance or family movies. The main exceptions are The Rock, Vin Diesel, and Dave Bautista who have all starred in at least one kid-friendly action comedy. (Late justice for The pacifist.)

Some bald power pioneers are slowly infiltrating the world of male modeling. Ben whit is a London-based plus size model featured in a 2019 campaign for a UK-based menswear retailer Jacamo. “I’m more of a niche market,” he says. “With the plus size industry still being so small right now, it’s harder to find work. ”

While the market has recently cooled for Whit (losing her modeling job to the pandemic certainly hasn’t helped), he has focused on changing perceptions of what baldness can look like, which whether on Instagram, in interviews or in fashion broadcasts. He hopes that “more men will realize:” In fact, I don’t have to look like [the standard model] be happy. He’s happy with his appearance, and I look like him.

Like Whit, Bennett does not view baldness as a personal disability, although we can often feel like it is what we are told to believe. “Going bald can be a deep emotional trauma for a human being,” Bennett says. But he does not stay in this free space. He refuses.

For him, this is not his next memory (Re) born in the USA or Men in Blazers which will be his legacy. It is co-inventing and actively living the term power bald. “Even when my own family has forgotten my name for several generations, I can look down or up … wherever I am … and just know that if this is my contribution to the world, it is worth it. worth being carved on a gravestone, ”he said. “I’m going to have to get myself a gravestone bigger than I imagined. Now it’s a bald power move.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io