Covington man arrested, faces 6 counts in connection with riots at the United States Capitol
ROANOKE, Virginia A fourth man from southwest Virginia is now charged in connection with the riots at the United States Capitol in January.
Joshua Haynes, 39, of Covington, was arrested Thursday on six federal charges.
10 News attended his proceedings in federal court in Roanoke following his arrest.
Haynes is now on probation and will not be allowed to leave the West Virginia District and will receive a court-appointed lawyer.
The judge ruled that he would undergo a mental health assessment and during the hearing it was revealed that he had a history of anger issues and bipolar disorder.
Going forward, all of his hearings will be in Washington, DC and his next hearing is scheduled for July 8 and he will appear via Zoom.
He was released Thursday on $ 10,000 bail.
The criminal complaint against Haynes revealed that authorities believe he was one of the people responsible for helping destroy media equipment and is the person wearing the Harley Davidson jacket in the video below.
Outside the Capitol, pro-Trump protesters smash cameras and other media equipment shouting CNN Fears!
A man took a wooden stick and smashed the pile of destroyed equipment.
This stuff doesn’t belong to CNN. They destroy the AP equipment. pic.twitter.com/NeIUUSuYaC
– Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 6, 2021
Authorities believe he then entered the United States Capitol and video captured him in the Capitol crypt, still wearing the Harley Davidson jacket with a yellow bandana around his neck and an American flag bandana tied around his left bicep.
Another video shows the man authorities believe to be Haynes assistance in disassembling an air conditioner of a building outside the United States Capitol.
On February 6, the FBI received a clue that the man pictured in each of the above photos was indeed Joshua Haynes by matching those photos to that of a Talking profile.
Although the FBI agent was unable to directly interact with this profile, court records show that Parler’s records provided an email address, phone number, and IP address that matches Covington, Virginia, in connection with this account.
Verizon subscriber records also show that the phone number is associated with Haynes, according to the criminal complaint.
Cell phone records also showed that the phone associated with this number went from Covington to Washington, DC and that the timeline matches the location of the photos and videos that are said to be Haynes.
Authorities said they could also see he sent several text messages and selfies to others showing him inside the United States Capitol. Below are the selfies included in the criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint also shows that on February 14, Haynes had a text message conversation with someone, sending them the image below, along with the immediately deleted message.
On June 14, law enforcement officers questioned Haynes and immediately told him he was not under arrest and was free to end it as he pleased, according to him. the criminal complaint.
Haynes told them he wasn’t comfortable talking about the events on the United States Capitol or the clothes he was wearing that day, according to the criminal complaint.
He also told officers he believed those who used force against law enforcement that day to prevent election theft were heroes. Haynes said he respected those people for having the courage to do something about election theft by fraud, according to the criminal complaint.
Haynes allowed officers to search his home and phone for clothing or photographs.
The phone had no history of photos or text messages, authorities said. When officers asked Haynes if he destroyed and / or deleted anything that could be considered evidence on his phone, he told them no.
At the end of the interview, officers told Haynes that an arrest warrant would likely be issued against his arrest and that any attempt to leak or destroy investigation-related evidence with his knowledge of the investigation would constitute an obstruction of justice and could lead to additional charges. , according to the criminal complaint.
Haynes told them he intends to comply with any legal action taken against him, including cooperating with a future arrest and / or court appearance, according to the complaint.
The other three men from southwest Virginia who were arrested in connection with the January 6 riots are Thomas Robertson, Jacob Fracker and Jeremy Groseclose.
