Some people return real estate. I turn the men over.

And they have arrived. In January of last year, just before the pandemic, he had a crisis of faith and broke up with me. This time it lasted. Neither of us came into this relationship thinking it would be forever, but I was still devastated.

There is a special kind of bittersweetness about living with a broken heart in winter, even more so while socially distancing myself with my son. I always expected to wake up and not miss Rich, but every morning was a disappointment.

Turns out he missed me too, so in July, when my son was at his dad’s for a long summer time, we got back together, and we were being honest with each other that we didn’t know. not where our life was going, but we could engage with each other while still leaving space for this ignorance.

I have never lived well in a space of uncertainty, but my divorce has taught me that there are no guarantees in relationships. Maybe, I thought, just this once the train would jump off the rails before impact. But if it wasn’t, I knew I would have the stamina to survive it.

In the eight months that we’ve been together again, we finally said I love you, and he met my son (they love each other). We also talked about making a home together. I send him announcements from Zillow, and he offers comments. I know neither of us has ever loved the other this way, and what we have is special.

Yet he told me that he thinks he wants to have children someday, and more children are not in my future. The monsters are looming. I have to live with this unconsciousness. My stamina keeps me here: watching the train and hoping it jumps off the rails. He told me the other day, you have helped me grow so much. I’m a different person than I was when I met you.