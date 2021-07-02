Fashion
Some people return real estate. I turn the men over.
I’m a freak man. I meet a man, fix it and turn it over to someone else. Unlike people who buy real estate, renovate it and sell it for a net profit, I see no gain from this arrangement, only a loss.
I don’t want to do this, but something attracts me to men who are emotionally withdrawn, and I have a knack for bringing them out. For their future wives and girlfriends, apparently.
I once saw a meme about the dating pool in my 40s that featured an empty pool with lawn chairs and debris blown into it. I laughed because it was so true. I didn’t expect to go out again in my 40s. I thought I avoided this spell when I got married in my twenties.
My first love was a college drinker who quit drinking after we broke up and we settled with a wife and baby on an acre in the Pacific Northwest. My second love was an emotionally stunted biologist who drove a Toyota Tacoma and listened to Kid Rock but whom I recognized and nurtured a deep tenderness. He broke up with me the day after he finally told me he loved me (guess that scared him), and then he married the woman I had lived with when I was dating. him.
After those two heartaches, my friends joked that my secret talent was teaching men how to love someone, but not me. I thought I broke the pattern when I got married, but the man who became my husband turned out to be mercurial and cruel. We had a child together, but despite my best efforts, I never managed to care for him. At least not for me.
After our divorce, he married a woman who was ten years younger than me, and I wondered if all the work I had done to get him to admit his behavior and understand the need for change would mean his new wife would be spared the bad guys. treatments I have undergone. I wished for her a calmer marriage, which they seem to have succeeded.
Years have passed, and in my life after marriage, men have resumed. There was the old monk who abstained from everything including sex, but when I stopped seeing him he got into a comfortable relationship with an acupuncturist. Then the forest firefighter who chased me for years and disappeared when I was finally available. All these setbacks had made me a disillusioned woman, single and ready to give up.
Then, at 40, I met Rich. He was sitting across from a bar and looked like he was 25 (he turned out to be 32). Tall and skinny with kind eyes he felt safe to me like someone I would never really be fall for not the way I lost control.
I invited him over, slept with him, told him we would have to start over someday, and typed his number into my phone. I knew it was risky, but he was so nice and serious. This feeling of security was not something I was used to.
Because I’m a divorced mother and protective of my son, I only let Rich visit when my boy was at his father’s house, so we saw each other every weekend. It was intensely laid back but also oddly stable. These weren’t booty calls; these were planned visits. I made dinner for us and we hugged each other.
We loved each other, but our dynamic was that I took care of him. I knew that for a relationship to be serious, I needed someone who would also take care of me. Still, I enjoyed our time together and wanted it to last.
As we got to know each other, I learned he was old fashioned when it came to the heart. The youngest of seven children, he was the baby of the family. He was strictly monogamous, and I never worried that he saw anyone else because he was almost overly honest in the way he regularly expressed his hesitations and doubts.
He also didn’t try to charm, flatter, or otherwise tell me what I wanted to hear, which was both disarming and strangely kind. My marriage had made it difficult for me to trust men, but I trusted Rich.
The first time we almost broke up was when he came over and said to me, I think we should break up. I just feel like it’s going to end terribly.
I looked at it for a long time, then I said: But what if it wasn’t?
Someone once asked me where I thought my resilience came from. I hesitated, then I said: For women, too often I think what we confuse with resilience is actually just endurance.
I don’t know if my stamina has served me well. It takes a special kind of stamina to watch the train hurtle down the tracks and say: What if it doesn’t hit me this time?
Rich and I had more breakups after that. I started to want more, but our lives were incompatible, so we broke up and remained friends. Then I accepted a job 70 miles away so it seemed okay for us to have sex just one more time before we moved, but I wasn’t moving this away, so it seemed OK if he came to visit her every now and then.
Then the visits were so nice that they became regular, then we spent four days together while my son was at his father’s house during the Thanksgiving vacation, and on that visit when I had an onset of a cold. , Rich walked my dog for me, brought me tea, and cooked for me.
Suddenly I sat down at my kitchen table while he was making cornbread and thought, Oh, no. He’s taking care of me now. It is dangerous territory.
And what does it say about me that when a relationship starts to get good, it’s when fear sets in? What does it say about my grief story that I guess men will leave me when they finally learn to love me? In horror movies, things are always quieter right before the monster comes out of the closet. I have spent most of my adult life anticipating monsters.
And they have arrived. In January of last year, just before the pandemic, he had a crisis of faith and broke up with me. This time it lasted. Neither of us came into this relationship thinking it would be forever, but I was still devastated.
There is a special kind of bittersweetness about living with a broken heart in winter, even more so while socially distancing myself with my son. I always expected to wake up and not miss Rich, but every morning was a disappointment.
Turns out he missed me too, so in July, when my son was at his dad’s for a long summer time, we got back together, and we were being honest with each other that we didn’t know. not where our life was going, but we could engage with each other while still leaving space for this ignorance.
I have never lived well in a space of uncertainty, but my divorce has taught me that there are no guarantees in relationships. Maybe, I thought, just this once the train would jump off the rails before impact. But if it wasn’t, I knew I would have the stamina to survive it.
In the eight months that we’ve been together again, we finally said I love you, and he met my son (they love each other). We also talked about making a home together. I send him announcements from Zillow, and he offers comments. I know neither of us has ever loved the other this way, and what we have is special.
Yet he told me that he thinks he wants to have children someday, and more children are not in my future. The monsters are looming. I have to live with this unconsciousness. My stamina keeps me here: watching the train and hoping it jumps off the rails. He told me the other day, you have helped me grow so much. I’m a different person than I was when I met you.
I know it’s true, and when I look at him I can see his future with someone very lucky, which is why I don’t want to flip this one just yet. Maybe this time that very lucky person will be me.
