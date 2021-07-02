H&M sales rebound, casting doubts over rapid fashion decline – Footwear News





With consumers and investors more attentive than ever to the environmental impact of the fashion industry, there has been speculation that fast fashion companies – whose business models rely on the production of massive quantities of products. cheap season after season – could soon be out of favor. However, these changes in attitude do not seem to hurt H & M’s pockets yet. The Swedish fast-fashion giant on Thursday posted better than expected first-half results, with pre-tax profit of SEK 3.59 billion ($ 419 million) compared to a loss of 6.48 billion last year . Analysts had expected a profit of 3.42 billion. The group’s net sales also jumped from a year ago, up 12% in local currencies in the first half of 2021 to 86.6 billion ($ 10.1 billion), although they are still below 2019 levels of $ 108.5 billion. However, this was largely due to store closings: at some point in the first half of this year, around 1,800 stores in the group were temporarily closed, representing around 36% of its total footprint. Related “With our highly regarded collections, our ongoing transformation and the fact that markets are gradually opening up, our recovery is strong,” Helena Helmersson, CEO of H&M Group, said in a statement. “Online sales have continued to develop very well even as the stores have opened, showing that customers appreciate the collections and can shop through their preferred channel. “ H&M has placed its sustainability investments at the center of its marketing efforts, touting its use of renewable materials and bringing in stars like Billie Eilish and Maisie Williams for eco-responsible collaborations and ambassador. It is also rapidly expanding Sellpy, the second-hand retail business in which it has a majority stake, launching stores in 20 additional markets in the first half of 2021, bringing its full footprint to 24 markets around the world. These initiatives may help H&M stay in the good graces of customers, however, as UBS analysts warned in a note to customers this spring, cutting production will ultimately be “absolutely crucial” for retailers who want to achieve legitimate sustainable development goals. “Whether the garment is conventionally produced with a significant environmental footprint – the cotton used in a T-shirt is organic, the polyester in a fleece is recycled, or the garment or shoe is vegan, which, by the way, often means plastic – becomes largely insignificant compared to the amount of items produced and thrown away, ”wrote analyst Victoria Kalb and her team in the note.

