‘The Moschino Musical’ is a technicolor revolution for the fashion industry

Karen Elson stars in a whole new kind of high fashion commercial in “Lightning Strikes: The Moschino Musical”. The beloved redhead is not only a staple in the fashion world, having been a supermodel for decades, but she’s also a singer / songwriter with a home in Nashville. Elson has a cabaret background as a member of the Citizens Band, and she released her debut album, The walking ghost, while married to Jack White on his label Third Man Records in 2010, and followed it up with 2017 Double roses (her music is actually quite spellbinding and spellbinding), so she’s a perfect choice to lead such a project. With its fiery star, a big fashion brand that is launching a musical as an ad campaign is new and nuanced, but it also goes against the traditional standards of the high fashion industry that many sigh.

The announcement is quite simple in a musical sense. there is some savage Fat and A choir line-style choreography. Elson sings the soundtrack, a mix of Disco bangers, with a finale featuring the original title song, “Lightning Strikes,” which Elson helped write. The whole story relies on Elson as a restaurant waitress with big dreams in the vein of In the heights and West Side Story. The costume is quite a feverish 1950s and 1970s dream from the new technicolor Moschino line designed by lead designer Jeremy Scott, the undeniable king of the camp. Recently, Scott also posted a Sesame Street collaboration with Country Queen-turned-cross-pop sweetheart Kacey Musgraves (who Scott also dressed as Barbie for the 2019 Met Gala) as the spokesperson, hinting at to a trend from Scott who seeks more than a pretty face for his campaigns.

Rabbani and Solimène Photography / WireImage / Getty Images

It’s an exciting leap for high fashion advertising. It totally eschews all the things we hate in industries unleashes the snobbery of Fashion Week, the showcase of privilege, the parade of incredibly young and often emaciated women and instead gives all of us access to a real goddamn show (the musical even makes you delightfully wait nearly three minutes for the “show to begin” as if you were in a real theater).

While the ad always features young haute couture heroines like Dilone and Stella Maxwell, it’s a forward-thinking choice to put 42-year-old Elson at the center of the musical. It shouldn’t be that revolutionary, but in one of the older industries it says a lot about not letting women think they have an expiration date and Elson adds her own unmistakable panache that can make any woman say “aging fuck”. ”

Jeremy Scott Told ItEven when I’m doing a parade, I still think of my shows like movies. Woman is a character, and where would that character go? What would she do and what would she do never do? And maybe there is no dialogue, but the fashion is one language, and it speaks to so many people! It seems he knew how powerful a choice he was making, not just releasing a musical, but picking Elson as the lead.

John Lamparski / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Elson has historically speak repeatedly against the fashion industry, voicing grievances over widespread sexual misconduct, forced nudity, the scrapping of models by powerful men and the intense body examination that leaves many people with food. His autobiography The Red Flame, which came out in October of last year, was a scathing tale of his mad run as one of fashion’s most wanted faces, which has become far more than his image.

In many circumstances, being so outspoken about incredibly sensitive issues in the fashion industry would blacklist a model or view their casting as a bitter has-been. But Elson’s gift seems to have always been the timing. She knows her star has evolved far beyond just fashion, and she has the unwavering power to tell the truth and then follow it by being the center of glamorous and dazzling big label releases. In the same way that she perfectly timed the start of a musical career that could have triggered eye rolling, she timed this second act to take over.

Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

I know that applauding Moschino for making a simply unexpected move in its simplest form, and perhaps a game-changer in its most influential form, is a little trite. We don’t need to bow down to the powerful feeding hands. But ultimately, haute couture is not going anywhere, we will always love to consume it and be consumed by it. He says, “Hey, buy this dress, fugly,” and we say, “Yes sir, now please tell me I’m fat.”

I personally know that I am sick of seeing the openly ubiquitous and nepotistic Hadid sisters as the face of every kiss. While Elson’s face is arguably just as all over, there is substance behind the model beyond smoking cigarettes in Cannes. I think this new trend of lending personality to high fashion campaigns outside of “it’s expensive and edgy honey, go buy it” is a welcome change in an industry that celebrates and despises change at the same time. .