The Ralph & Russo haute couture house bought from the administration by Radio Shack, owner of Pier 1

What do Pier 1, Radio Shack, Stein Mart, Dress Barn and now Ralph & Russo have in common? They are all currently owned by Retail Ecommerce Ventures. In the wake of Ralph & Russo’s announcement in March that it was taking over the administration in order to restructure the business and ensure its continued success, the London-based haute couture house was acquired for an undisclosed amount by Retail Ecommerce Ventures. , which has easily been snatching up bankrupt brands since launching in 2019, building on what the Miami-based company calls a strong track record of acquiring and growing iconic retail brands in the world.

In a statement released Thursday, Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) revealed that it has taken a controlling stake in Ralph & Russo following a deep and extensive sale process that has generated immense global interest and led to many parties to submit offers. Media reported this spring that a handful of buyers from the UAE and Qatar were among those interested in the prestigious fashion company. Given Ralph & Russos’ business footprint in Doha and Dubai, and the presence of Middle Eastern royals and high net worth individuals from the region on its client list, Arabian Business said in April that It was not surprising that much of the main interest in acquiring the company came from the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that potential buyers would likely include rival fashion houses, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, and ultra-wealthy individuals. Presumably not on the obvious list of acquirers: REV, now the owner of a number of struggling US retail names, such as Pier 1, Stein Mart and Radio Shack.

Speaking to REV’s plans for the 15-year-old fashion brand, the company’s executive chairman Tai Lopez claimed that Ralph & Russo, which generated £ 15.2million in revenue and a loss of £ 14.8 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, is a globally recognized brand with a unique position in the luxury sector and a strong affinity with the brand. With REV’s investment, he says there is huge potential for Ralph & Russo to retain and develop their market leadership position at the forefront of luxury design.

Founded in London in 2006 by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, Ralph & Russo quickly grew from a boutique for two to a world-renowned couture designer and the first British fashion house to be invited to participate in Parisian fashion shows. for a century. We had a few high profile private clients early on and those few ladies praised their friends for the job and it grew really quickly, Ms Ralph told Blouin ArtInfo in 2015. One of those early supporters : actress Angelina Jolie, who has started wearing some of their creations at important events, including her visit to Buckingham Palace to receive the title of honorary lady from the Queen. Fast forward and Ms Ralph and Mr Russo, a former couple, had amassed an impressive list of private clients, including, of course, Meghan Markle, who wore one of the brand’s dresses for her official engagement photos in 2017 .

The large expansion plan of the booming young company which included a partially completed plan to expand beyond its two dating-only houses in London and Paris to retail stores in Doha, Miami, New York, Monte Carlo, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Dubai were ultimately cut short by the challenges of the pandemic. Ralph revealed in March that unprecedented business conditions throughout the pandemic had strained the company, which was best known for its insanely expensive custom designs, but has since expanded into ready-made offerings. wear, as well as shoes, handbags, and other accessories, which the company sells through its e-commerce site, as well as resellers such as Saks, Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi.

Legal issues have also plagued the brand, which was named in a UK High Court trade lawsuit earlier this year by Nick’s firm Candys Candy Ventures. The case involved the terms of a 17 million pound ($ 23.4 million) investment in which Candy took a minority stake in the brand.

While Paul Appleton of Begbies Traynor Group, who served as co-director for Ralph & Russo, said this spring that Tamara Ralph’s creative genius gives this company the potential to be the next Chanel, reports suggest that founders of brands that are not named or mentioned by name in the REV acquisition announcement will have little (if any) role in the future. Since REV prides itself on “transforming[ing] from well-known undervalued retail brands to e-commerce success stories, ”Ralph & Russo’s future will almost certainly be very different from what it was before. Given REV’s lack of haute couture experience, and without the involvement of Ms. Ralph and Mr. Russo, the focus will almost certainly be on the brand’s most accessible offerings and offered in a digital capability, manufacturing is sure to assume her reign as a tailor-maker is coming to an end.