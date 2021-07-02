The 5 pillars this entrepreneur used to create a sustainable fashion brand

July 1, 2021



Today, hundreds of brands, businesses and organizations are focused on sustainability. This is great news in many ways, of course. However, the apparent iniquity of the term also leads to confusion and questions about what makes something truly lasting.

In fashion, for example, sustainability has become increasingly important, not least because this industry, according to the United Nations, is among the most polluting in the world; according to metrics, it can be classified as the second most polluting, just after the oil sector. But how do you determine which labels are sincere in their environmental mission given the “greenwashing” in the industry – in which companies make misleading or unfounded claims.

To clear things up, here are some observations from NAVIGATE founder of the brand, Jaewoo Ahn, in which he discusses the key factors to look for in an eco-friendly fashion brand.

1. Durable materials

“Textiles are the largest source of primary and secondary microplastics, accounting for 34.8% of global microplastic pollution. Harmful textiles such as polyester are used too commonly, but buyers often don’t realize that what they are wearing is mostly plastic, which contributes to pollution with every wash. At SAIL, we use organic materials, knowing how important it is to respect natural resources when making a garment, as well as after purchasing and wearing it. Natural materials like organic cotton require up to 95% less water to produce and do not pollute the water with harmful chemicals, bleaches or dyes. Currently, 20% of industrial water pollution comes from the clothing industry, a figure we are committed to minimizing.

This is one of the many ways a brand can incorporate sustainable practices into their materials, which can include natural and organic fibers as well as innovative high-tech textiles created for improved performance and / or from recycled materials. and alternative sources.

2. Ethical production and fair remuneration

“Sustainability doesn’t just refer to protecting the environment; it includes initiatives that are good for both our planet and our communities. With that in mind, sustainable brands are those that also respect and protect all of their workers, and I’m not just talking about office workers or retail workers, but people throughout the entire supply chain. ‘a brand, including the garment workers who actually make the clothes and accessories. .

“It is estimated that one in six people do earthworks in the fashion industry and its supply chains, and 80% of them are women. What many don’t realize is that behind many brands, especially the “fast-fashion” varieties [defined on SAIL’s site as a model in which ‘consumers are offered constantly changing collections at low prices and constantly encouraged to frequently buy and discard clothes’], is the exploitation of garment workers in order to sell clothes at low prices. It is reported that 98% of these workers are unable to meet their basic needs. If that’s not enough, up to 250 million children are in the industry. A sustainable operation must guarantee fair wages, safe working conditions and equal employment to the bare minimum. “

3. Quality products

“A sustainable brand must also create products that are designed to last and intended to be worn beyond a single season. This ethos is in direct opposition to disposable clothing and overconsumption perpetuated by fast fashion operations. One hundred and fifty billion pieces of clothing are now manufactured each year, and it is estimated that the equivalent of a garbage truck full of clothing textiles is incinerated or landfilled every second. It is therefore a question of quality rather than quantity. Buying better products from a responsible brand can help reduce the industry’s carbon footprint, which is currently larger than all global flights and shipments combined. When you have clothes that you can wear beyond the five-fold fast fashion average, you reduce carbon emissions by up to 400% per item per year.

4. Approvals

“Another way to determine if a brand is truly sustainable is to look for third-party certifications. Today, there are a number of international organizations that can certify textiles, indicating that a company does indeed use sustainable materials. Some of them are the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Bluesign® approved fabrics and OEKO-TEX® and ECONYL® certifications.

“Brands can also get other designations (after extensive assessment and evaluation), to ensure that they have sustainable practices and policies in place. They include the Eco-Age brand, the B Corporation certification and the Butterfly brand from Positive Luxury. “

5. Transparency

“This is crucial because it does not only belong to a fashion brand responsible for to declare that it is sustainable; it must also share what makes them so so that buyers can engage in informed choices. It also allows brands to see how they can further improve their social and environmental policies and practices. A sustainable business that can be trusted is one that is honest and open to such information, but according to Fashion Revolution’s 2020 Fashion Transparency Index, after reviewing 250 of the world’s top fashion brands and retailers , the average transparency score was 23% (out of 100). Not even remotely a passing grade.

Sustainability is something that businesses, as well as buyers, must continually work on and improve their ways. I hope that sharing my own considerations on responsible brands will help guide more people to better fashion choices.