Buy previous styles from Amazon’s The Drop collections for a limited time

From flowy blouses and light summer dresses to an office-ready blazer, our choices cover a wide range of styles and occasions. Keep scrolling to check out the top rated styles from previous The Drop collections which are back for a limited time.

Starting with an everyday summer top, this white tank top with ties on the shoulders adds an unexpected touch to a wardrobe staple. It has a V-neckline in the front and back, and it’s made from soft, mid-weight rayon. You can wear it casually with cropped denim shorts and sneakers, or dress it up with a mini skirt and heeled sandals. Currently, the top is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

Buy it! @Cellajaneblog’s White V-neck, tie-shoulder Drop Whisper tank top, $ 44.90; amazon.com

Another versatile shirt option, this silky sapphire blue short sleeve top is a raised alternative to your basic t-shirts. It’s made from satin fabric that one reviewer calls “thick and luxurious”, has puffed sleeves with functional buttons on the cuffs and a button closure with a keyhole at the back. It’s designed to be loose, but you can tuck it in for a more fitted look as well. The top is currently available in sizes XXS to XXL.

Buy it! The sapphire blue Drop puff sleeve top from @balamoda, $ 49.90; amazon.com

On to dresses, you can wear this beige gathered waist mini shirt dress for work and leisure. The collar dress is made from a lightweight viscose fabric and has short balloon sleeves, functional buttons on the front, two patch pockets and an adjustable drawstring around the waist. You can choose from sizes XXS to 2X.

Buy it! The Drop Praline Ruched Waist Shirt Mini Dress from @cellajaneblog, $ 49.90; amazon.com

Ending with a fun and flirty summer dress, this pink crossover sleeveless midi is perfect for any weddings or events you have coming up. It has a V-neckline in the front and back with a snap button closure at the chest, an elastic waistband with a removable fabric belt and a ruffled hem. In addition, the dress is fully lined. It is currently available in sizes XXS to S and XL to XXL.

Buy it! @Caralynmirand’s Pink Nectar Drop Wrap-Front Midi Dress, $ 54.90; amazon.com

