Opera Saratoga announces free dress rehearsal tickets at MAN OF LA MANCHA for healthcare and frontline workers





The Saratoga Opera House returns to the stage for its 60th anniversary with a season of performances inspired by the iconic novel Don Quixote de Miguel de Cervantes. At the center of the festival is a new production of MAN OF LA MANCHA, the Tony Award-winning musical, starring the Broadway and opera star. Zechariah James in the role of Cervantes / Don Quixote; and favorite of the Saratoga Opera House, Kelly glyptis, returning to Saratoga Springs as Aldonza. The production, directed and choreographed by Opera Saratoga Artistic Director and General Manager Lawrence Edelson, will feature projection and lighting by Barry Steele, costumes by Glenn Avery Breed and be directed Laura Bergquist – who recently directed the musical Allegiance on Broadway. The beloved musical, with a book by Dale wasserman, music by Mitch leigh, and the words of Joe darion, was inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’17th century masterpiece Don Quixote. A universal tale of love, hope and adventure, Man of La Mancha celebrates the perseverance of a man who refuses to let go of his ideals and is determined to see life not as it is, but as it is. that it should be. The famous score includes “The Impossible Dream”, “Me, Don Quixote”, “Dulcinea”, “I really like it”, “Little bird” and “To each his own Dulcinea”. Three performances are scheduled on the stage of the SPAC amphitheater on July 8, 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets for these performances are on sale at the SPAC box office at www.spac.org. In a more classic vein, Opera Saratoga will also present DON QUIXOTTE AU MARIAGE DE CAMACHO, a comic one-act serenate by Georg Philipp Telemann on a libretto by Daniel Schiebeler, taken from an episode of the second part of Cervantes’ famous novel, in which the Knight and his squire Sancho Panza encounter rather bizarre wedding celebrations as they travel the world in search of adventure. The outdoor production will be staged by Rebecca Miller Kratzer and will be led by Michelle Rofrano in and around the Columbia Pavilion at Saratoga Spa State Park, with the forest backdrop creating a natural backdrop for this pastoral adventure. Performances will feature artists from the Saratoga Opera Young Artists Program festival – the second oldest professional training program for emerging professional singers in the country. Ten performances are scheduled between July 14 and 18, with performances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Additionally, festival performers will be featured in A KNIGHT AT THE OPERA, a one-night-only gala concert featuring scenes from operas – both famous and forgotten – that embrace the world of chivalry and chivalry, including music by Verdi, Wagner, Rossini, Gluck, Haydn and Purcell. This special program is scheduled for Saturday July 17th at 7pm in “The Jousting Tent” at The Lodge of Saratoga Casino Hotel. Full details on the Opera Saratoga’s 60th anniversary season can be found at www.operasaratoga.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadwayworld.com/off-off-broadway/article/Opera-Saratoga-Announces-Free-Dress-Rehearsal-Tickets-To-MAN-OF-LA-MANCHA-for-Healthcare-And-Frontline-Workers-20210701 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos