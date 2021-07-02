Trendstop Mens Milan Fashion Week Preview





Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest men’s edition of Milan Fashion Week for Spring / Summer 2022. Embracing positivity and looking ahead marked Milan Menswear Week with collections that channeled a fresh, summer-ready sensibility. Color was key to creating an air of optimism as designers broadened the palette of men’s clothing with pungent pastels, but the pieces never lost sight of the need for functionality, incorporating very practical elements into their designs. clothing and accessories offers. Sustainability has remained at the heart of much of the brand’s message, with the houses promoting longevity, the use of eco-materials, and support for conservation projects. Fendi New perspectives and a sense of optimism for the future underlie the Fendi collection in refreshing pastel hues, with undertones of lemon, lime and vibrant lilac against refreshing neutrals. Subtly retro clothing combines effortless comfort and functionality with luxury sensations. The intarsia sheepskin t-shirts and shorts had roomy cargo pockets and custom pockets for phones and AirPods. The accessories were just as functional with the iconic Fendis Baguette reworked into a compact shoulder bag and bags with tennis racket pockets for sports fans. Ermenegildo Zegna The feel of spring freshness of the seasonal palette continued at Ermenegildo Zegna, with lilac and sky blue against a backdrop of warm earth tones and forest greens. The jackets and loose pants were luxurious, but longevity was key. The hems have been finished with a rubberized coating to prevent fraying and the entire collection has been designed to blend and match harmoniously to create the perfect capsule wardrobe. Environmentally friendly fabrics have prevailed with recycled fibers, hemp and regenerated Trivero wool. Prada As with most Milanese collections, the Pradas short shorts, romper jumpsuits and skin shows were about re-exposing the body to the elements as an antidote to so much time spent indoors. Beach and sailing vibes were evident in the nautical colors and printed patterns of octopus, anchors and fish, permeating the collection with optimism and hope for travel and outdoor experiences, and hats. of bucket were the ultimate in practicality, with special slots to hold sunglasses and edges protecting the neck. Shot on the Sardinian coast, the labels video also highlighted a place where Prada funds marine ecosystem reforestation projects, while providing a summer backdrop for the holiday-themed collection. Exclusive offer: FashionUnited readers can access the Trendstops Spring Summer 2021 Key Apparel Directions Report free of charge. Simply click here to receive your free report. Trendstop.com is one of the world’s leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and design professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasting. Customers include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L’Oréal and MTV.

