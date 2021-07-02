EU fast fashion brands lie about the durability of their fabrics

The world’s biggest fashion brands are lying about the makeup of their clothes in an attempt to be seen as more durable than they actually are, according to a major new report.

The Changing Markets Foundation report found that “greenwashing is rife” in both large retailers and luxury brands.

According to the report, brands like ASOS have deceived consumers.

“ASOS has … been caught lying to its customers. ASOS pants are intended to be “single-material” and therefore “designed to be remade” or recycled. Yet the product is actually a blend of 54 percent nylon and 46 percent polyester – a blend that cannot be recycled with current technology, ”he says.

The results show that 60% of claims by UK and European fashion companies, including Zara, H&M, are unfounded and misleading consumers.

The majority of the green claims in one way or another flouted the guidelines of the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

“These guidelines set out principles that green claims must adhere to, such as the need to be accurate and not withhold relevant information from consumers,” George Harding-Rolls, campaign adviser at Changing Markets, told Euronews Green.

The investigation found that the green claims of many fashion brands “ignored these rules,” he adds.

So what’s a real life example of how brands are misleading in their marketing?

“Zalando has misled consumers by listing a pair of faux leather leggings as durable, despite using PVC, a material that contains chemicals like phthalates that are harmful to long-term health,” says Harding -Rolls.

Who are the worst offenders?

Two major brands have ranked among the most egregious offenders when it comes to flouting guidelines.

H&M – 96% say they have flouted the guidelines of the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

ASOS – 89% misrepresentation

The report also found that these four brands are the most addicted to fossil fuel-based fibers.

Boohoo – 85% of items contain synthetic fibers

Walmart – 80%

UNIQLO – 79%

Forever 21 – 78%

Of those mentioned, no brand has so far made a commitment to end the use of fossil fuel-based fibers.

What do the experts think?

Livia Firth, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Eco-Age, is renowned for creating campaigns around environmental justice and specializes in integrating sustainability into the fashion industry.

As a supporter of the Changing Markets Foundation report, she says, global brands have an “addiction to plastics” and there is a “void” in many of their sustainability claims.

“There is so much greenwashing around circularity – an indispensable business model that we all have to embrace, but made nearly impossible in the fashion industry by the sheer amount of man-made fibers used,” says Firth.

She continues: “We have also been working for a few months at EU level to ensure that the proposed PEF (Product Environmental Footprint) label uses the right methodology, and we hope that the European Commission will take this groundbreaking report into consideration. “

The problem with synthetics

Synthetic fibers make up more than two-thirds (69%) of all materials used in textiles, according to the report. That figure is expected to reach nearly three-quarters by 2030, of which 85% will be polyester, a material produced from fossil fuels such as oil and gas from fracking. Synthetic fiber production currently accounts for 1.35% of global oil consumption, which exceeds Spain’s annual oil consumption and amounts to 1.29 billion barrels of oil per year.

Cheap synthetic fibers aren’t just harmful because they get into shoddy clothes that end up in landfills. They also perpetuate the fashion industry’s dependence on fossil fuel extraction during a climate emergency.

Microplastics have also appeared as a critical blind spot for most brands. Despite the known damage they cause to human and environmental health, the vast majority of brands have fallen asleep at the wheel when it comes to microplastics, delaying any meaningful action.

The report urges brands to tackle their dependence on synthetics derived from fossil fuels, commit to ambitious climate goals and invest in truly circular solutions. Consumers are encouraged to think twice about their purchases and question the integrity of the stores they shop at before they buy.

In response to the allegations made, an ASOS spokesperson said:

“The reality is that there is no quick fix to this challenge, and a massive switch from man-made fibers to natural fibers can create other impacts – for example, the use of water or the degradation of plants. land – so it is important that we work together as an industry to achieve this. As a signatory of Textiles 2030, we are committed to collaborating with colleagues in the industry to find and develop global solutions. system in order to create a more sustainable product mix and to combat the use of virgin synthetic materials. “

A spokesperson for the Boohoo group responded:

“Tackling these complex issues will require collaboration, which is why we are a member of the Sustainable Clothing Coalition and a proud signatory of the Textiles 2030 initiative. In March, we released our sustainability strategy which contains a series of measurable targets designed to reduce our environmental impact and our textile waste. In May, we released our sustainability report, which measures our progress against the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves. Together, polyester and cotton make up over 80% of the fibers we use, so we’re tackling them first. We are ensuring that all of the polyester and cotton we use is either recycled or more sustainable by 2025. ”

A Zara spokesperson commented,

“The Market Developments Report itself concludes that ‘Zara made the fewest claims in violation of the guidelines.” He also commented that Zara was the most comprehensive in substantiating and verifying his sustainability claims. ”

A spokesperson for H&M said:

“The report raises important challenges for the entire industry, including the use of fossil fuel-based fibers for fashion products and the importance of credible sustainability claims, two areas in which we are working. proactively for many years. However, we don’t. we recognize in the way we are represented in regards to misleading claims. We base all of our product sustainability claims on credible third-party certification programs for our materials to ensure sustainable sourcing and integrity.

Walmart, UNIQLO and Forever 21 did not respond to Euronews Green’s request for comment. Zalando declined to comment.