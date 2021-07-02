What fashion can do for Ferrari

hometown of Maranello in Italy, showcasing 52 looks for both men and women.

Ferrari hopes that by diversifying its range, it can appeal to a wider range of consumers.

“This circular vision encompasses the different expressions of Italian creativity, with the aim of adding F for Ferrari to the three F’s of fashion, food and furniture that identify ‘Made in Italy’ as an ambassador of Italian culture across the world, ”said Ferrari.

Dr Abas Mirzaei, senior lecturer in marketing at Macquarie Business School, said Ferrari’s decision to expand into fashion is a prime example of a brand leveraging its expertise and personality or its picture.

Ferrari’s expertise in luxury, speed and excitement allows it to expand into categories where these qualities are sought after. And it will come across as a natural fit and a reasonable and relevant extension, said Mirzaei. Inside retail.

Ferrari is launching a fashion line therefore relies on its recognized quality and expertise around luxury and excellence in quality, and less on speed and excitement. However, Ferrari’s extension to theme parks [in Abu Dhabi] is more about speed and excitement and less about luxury.

Burgers and boy bands

For fast food giant McDonalds, a popular tactic is to align with influential people. In May, McDonalds kicked off their highly anticipated collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS.

In addition to adding the signature order of groups to the menu, a range of products, inspired by these menu items, has been launched on the Weverse Shop app. The collection includes hoodies, bathrobes, socks and sandals with a color scheme that marries BTS purple with McDonalds red and gold.

McDonald’s x BTS collaboration

McDonalds also featured the group’s single Butter in its latest commercial.

This type of extension resonates well with the extension taking advantage of a celebrity lifestyle. A celebrity who has a lifestyle that attracts existing or potential consumers with ambitious minds can help create a new celebrity-endorsed product, Mirzaei said.

The Haribo confectionery brand, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, collaborates with a number of well-known brands that share similar values. This week alone, Haribo released the second drop in its consumer products program with IMG. Goldbear candies are the inspiration behind the redesign of some classic Puma clothing and footwear.

In July, the brand will launch a line of Haribo branded children’s shoes in collaboration with European shoe retailer Deichman. And as part of a multi-year global deal with leading US toy maker JAKKS Pacific Inc. and KidsOne tableware in Korea, a colorful line of toys, collectibles and housewares will hit the market.

Haribo x Puma Trainers

Andreas Kuhnle, Head of Global Marketing Haribo, stressed the importance of having shared values ​​with these brands.

Haribo is undoubtedly one of the best known and popular brands in many countries around the world. Our lives are full of adventures and challenges. Every day and all over the world, heroes big and small are faced with new tasks. For everyone, at Haribo, we create carefree moments of childish happiness with our products. That’s why brands that also represent those little moments of joy in everyday life are a perfect fit for Haribo, Kuhnle said.

Risk to brand image

Mirzaei said brands have several motivations for expanding into new categories, such as conquering new markets as well as new customers. But there are a number of risks to consider.

Brand extensions can alter the associations consumers have with a brand, sometimes increasing its value and sometimes degrading it, he said.

Among the category extension risks, such as failure and diversion, a major consumer risk is confusion.

According to Mirzaei, the expertise and portability of the images are crucial for a successful category expansion.

If consumers think of NRMA as an insurance expert, extending NRMA to grocery stores can confuse consumers and dilute consumers’ image of NRMA. Likewise, Woolworths expanding its brand to insurance can confuse consumers, who have clear expertise in mind that is not easily transferable to other categories, he said.

And if a product is of poor quality, it can have a negative impact on the brand image.

New, low-quality products can damage the parent brand by reversing the positive image people have of them, he said.

Launching market extensions especially in luxury categories can also dilute a brand. The Cadillac Cimarron, a cheap car, damaged the Cadillac brand.