This affordable slip dress is ideal to wear under sheer summer dresses

“The look and feel is amazing to wear”: this 9 full brief is ideal to wear under sheer summer dresses AND can be used as sleepwear

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline

Well-fitting underwear is the basis of a well-constructed outfit. If you have a dress that you can’t wait to wear this summer but are worried about revealing too much, then a slip dress is a must have.

the LLZ.COQUE Slinky Strappy V-Neck Full Slip for women has been a big hit with Amazon shoppers looking for extra coverage under the dresses this summer. And priced at just 8.99, it’s brilliantly affordable.

A must have base layer for any see-through dresses, it also creates a more streamlined silhouette. Best of all, the full brief can double as solution clothes and sleepwear, buyers rave about the comfort, shape and fit.

LLZ.COQUE Slinky Strappy V-Neck Full Slip 8.99 Full Brief for Women is a great solution for see-through summer dresses

A useful solution to a myriad of sartorial dramas, a slip-on dress will give you that extra dose of confidence.

In addition to providing additional coverage under sheer dresses, the LLZ.COQUE Slinky Strappy V-Neck Full Slip for women also provides a smoothing layer under your clothes, which is an especially handy tip for items like silk that can cause static electricity.

Made from a polyester blend, the slip dress is stretchy and breathable, with a noticeably soft feel that’s sure to keep you comfortable on the go.

Smooth, flattering, and static-resistant, buyers have said they are excited that these briefs are a smart solution for dressing up in the summer, especially when wearing see-through or crochet dresses.

Whether you have a special event coming up or want some extra coverage under a favorite maxi dress, this is sure to fit.

LLZ.COQUE Slinky Strappy V-Neck Full Brief for Women in White

LLZ.COQUE Slinky Strappy V-Neck Full Brief for Women in Black

Hundreds of reviews on Amazon claim the babydoll dress is soft, comfortable and flattering

The perfect base layer, the full slip dress can also be worn on its own at night as a nightie. Buyers praised both the comfort and the fit, noting that it “looks and feels amazing to wear” and is “so flattering and comfy.”

A delighted buyer left a five star review for the LLZ.COQUE Slinky Strappy V-Neck Full Slip for women, writing: “Soft and comfortable. Size correctly, nice and soft. I bought 3, in different colors, ideal to wear under my transparent maxi dresses, so beautiful. ‘

Another agreed, adding, “The material is soft and comfortable against my skin. Just the right length to go under slightly sheer summer dresses. I also wear it to bed.

A third wrote: “I couldn’t find anything suitable to wear under a sheer sundress online or in high street stores, but luckily I came across this.

“It’s so perfect, light and airy and exactly what I needed to wear under my dress. Super comfortable, the fit is as expected and I love that it’s an A-line and doesn’t stick to the body at all. ‘

