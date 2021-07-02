How To Wear a Kimono Jacket | Men’s fashion





There is a certain poetry when time passes from one extreme to the other. Snow in April; very cold winds one minute, then scorching sun the next. But when it comes to dictating a dress code for the day, that’s no use. Boots worn in preparation for wet, muddy mud can be rendered unnecessary on hot pavement. Wool beanies stay in daytime bags just in case, but don’t see daylight for weeks. We’ve discussed layering before, but the problem with this is that you end up with a bigger and bigger load of clothes as the heat of the day increases. Jackets are, I have found, the biggest puzzle to which there is no obvious solution. Especially in spring and summer. It’s like there isn’t a one-size-fits-all jacket that will solve all of your weather needs. I spent a good part of the year in denim jackets, windbreakers or a cotton-blend chore jacket. I wore them because they usually solved the weather problem without being overbearing. But they never completely satisfied me. In Japan, they solved this problem with the haori, a jacket popularized during the Edo period, when it was worn by the workers of the merchant class. Centuries later, now westernized in the kimono jacket, it sits somewhere between a chunky shirt and a bathrobe, and it works wonderfully. As seen on the catwalks of Martine Rose and Dunhill, it is more convincing than a shirt and contains more subtle charms than an overshirt; with his unique tie, he feels simple and graceful. Memories of Bowie and Lindsey Buckingham in silk kimono shirts come to the surface, but technically speaking, these are strictly work clothes, only for the type of work that involves precision and pinch delicacy. , like working in a kitchen as a sous chef. Maybe I’ll never find a jacket that works for all seasons. But maybe that’s okay, especially if I have something as beautiful as a kimono jacket on my back. Priya wears a jacket tied at the front, 120, universalworks.fr. T-shirt, pants and boots, his. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson, assisted by Peter Bevan. Grooming: Sophie Higginson using Kiehls and Tom Ford Beauty Hair Care.

