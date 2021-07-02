Fashion
Woman dresses gothic after man tells her to be pretty for date in viral TikTok
If there’s a key dating faux pas, it’s telling your partner what to do.
However, a man appears to have missed this memo, after telling his Tinder date how to dress for their date.
TikTok user Megan Elizabeth documented her meeting with the suitor, called Trevor, who arranged to meet at a Panera bakery in the United States.
In a legend at the clip, she explained that after asking her on a date, Trevor texted her saying: Please be pretty and don’t come across as a gothic witch or something. I do not like it.
But she had none.
The rest of the video shows Megan transforming her no-makeup face into gothic glamor, with black lips and smoky eyes.
“I decided to prepare myself and do the exact opposite of what he asked because I do what I want,” she said triumphantly.
Showing off her new look, she adds: It’s a good thing I don’t give an F if he thinks I’m pretty.
In one to follow, she recorded her trip to the bakery, showing herself waiting for Trevor and explaining that the hangar texted her to let him know the hangar has arrived.
She then posted a screenshot showing her furious reaction.
“I literally just saw you go by… all girls are the same,” he wrote.
“I asked for one thing … that you look pretty and don’t dress like that.
“I’m not coming and being in public with you like that, it’s so embarrassing.”
Fortunately, Megan wasn’t in the least upset by his reaction.
Instead, she filmed herself happily enjoying a bagel and sipping a glass of wine. And practice [her] witchcraft, she joked.
His videos of the unfortunate encounter racked up over 2 million likes in less than two days, as fellow TikTokers expressed their glee at Megans’ general meanness.
Referring to Trevor, one of them wrote: I really hope he sees this and sees all the girls roast it in the comments. BOLD to tell you how to look.
At least he was kind enough to hand you the first red flag before you even met, another joked.
And that, ladies, is how you dodge a bullet, said a third.
Even Tinder and Paneera jumped into the action, with official accounts from both companies sharing their admiration for Megan.
Wow, people got really daring in this Paneera, eh, the bakery chain wrote.
While Tinder said: I’m obsessed with you and your glass of wine.
