Try before you buy fashion even if you shop online

SINGAPORE We’ve all increased the amount of online shopping since the coronavirus outbreak, which also means we’ve all bought something online only to find that when it arrives it’s totally the wrong size, or the wrong size. style makes us uncomfortable. So what can we do about it? Regarding pre-COVID purchases, we went to a store to try something, right? But if you shop for a brand that is only online, what do you do?

This is where the new company Pixibo stepped in to help. Instead of ordering – and paying for – three different sizes of a garment and then having to send it back and fight for a refund on the two sizes that don’t match, Pixibo will basically do that for you. You choose which items on a particular website you want to purchase, but instead of having them shipped to your home, you have them sent to the Pixibo Fit Center, where you can try them on. You only need to pay for the item you actually want to purchase, that is, the one that’s right for you. If you decide you don’t want any of the items, Pixibo will arrange to return them to the original retailer.

We don’t pay up front to try on a pair of jeans in a mall, so why do we do it online? While we are all well aware of the benefits of ecommerce, buying and selling fashion online has always come with the added challenge of trying to find the right solution without trying the product. For nearly two decades, the online fashion industry has operated on an upfront payment model, says Rohit Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Pixibo.

Pay full price, get a bunch of clothes at your place. Then, if it doesn’t suit you or doesn’t suit you, maybe you can ask for a refund? [But] you will need to check if you are eligible for a refund. And [the retailers are] also hoping that you might not go through the hassle of returns and end up keeping it even if you are not going to wear it.

It is not natural. Operators of physical retail stores would not think of charging shoppers before entering dressing rooms. Try before you buy (TBYB) changes all that. We wanted to create a checkout product specifically designed for the needs of online fashion shopping, an inherently physical / experience-based activity.

The main benefit for buyers, Kumar says, is the ability to only pay once they know for sure whether the product is right for them and is right for them. This is a game-changer for online fashion and takes the risk and stress out of buying clothes online.

Pixibo’s Try Before You Buy (TBYB) service is exactly halfway between online fashion and offline retail. All the things we love about online fashion combined with all the things we love about offline retail. But it is above all a coalition. It’s a coalition of like-minded brands, tech companies, transportation and logistics companies, payment providers and mall operators, says Kumar.

In addition to convenience and benefits for buyers, the Pixibo TBYB system also has a durable component built into its operation.

The fashion industry as a whole is incredibly aware of the very serious environmental challenges we face. According to Mr. Kumar.

As a B2B enabler for online fashion brands, we play a small but important role in reducing CO2 emissions per order. For example, all Try-Before-Buy orders are consolidated and fulfilled by Pixibo, eliminating last mile trips. We have also completely eliminated single-use plastics from our packaging, opting instead for reusable fabric bags.

TBYB orders move from a Pixibo warehouse to a Pixibo Fit Center; per order, we reduce CO2 emissions by around 70%.

To try the Pixibo TBYB service, go to wearepixibo.com/trybeforeyoubuy. Brands include Tove & Balance, Two sisters, eco brand Kibo, and Peach. The Pixibo Fit Center is located at 02-42, The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road, Singapore 238843.