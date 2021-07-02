Now’s the perfect time: Fashion pros choose 6 comfortable and stylish summer sandals for men, all under $ 50

Connect with us

America is coming out with new kicks: Indeed, predictions from research group NPD reveal that shoes are set to make a comeback in 2021, as more Americans prepare to socialize again. But will your old sandals be enough? We asked fashion professionals to pick their favorite men’s sandals.

Best everyday sandal: Birkenstock Arizona Eva, $ 44.95

Birkenstock

Those hippie shoes have made a comeback: Actors Chris Pine and Jason Momoa have recently been spotted rocking Birkenstocks, and even the revered fashion magazine. Vogue weighed on the men at Birks (verdict: cool). Birkenstock’s classic two-strap design is made from lightweight and flexible EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), making these sandals shock-absorbent, waterproof and skin-friendly. Stylist Kate Brien Kitz says wearing Birkenstocks is like being barefoot but more comfortable.
BUY NOW: Birkenstock Arizona Eva, $ 44.95

Best outdoor sandal: Teva Original Universal, $ 50

Suits you

Like Birkenstocks, Tevas recently made a comeback (Vogue, again, weighed in) and now comes in cooler colors and options than you might remember. And like Birks, they’re comfortable enough to wear all day, even if you’re going to be splashing around in the water. Made with quick-drying straps from recycled plastic, these sandals save five plastic bottles from ending up in landfills, and they’re vegan, created with synthetic and plant-based materials.
BUY NOW: Teva Original Universal, $ 50

The best pool slides: Adidas Adilette slides, $ 45

Adidas

Men’s fashion and fashion magazine GQ named these simple yet stylish slides the best slides ever, adding that they are unmistakably perfect. Indeed, they note that while you probably wore them before taking out the trash growing up, showering at college, or at the beach at any point in your life and never considered them to be. Particularly stylish, it’s time to rethink that: The sporty three-stripe design, the plush rubber soles, the wallet-friendly price? It all adds up to a pair of slides that you can absolutely rely on and should always have on hand, GQ concludes.
BUY NOW: Adidas Adilette slides, $ 45

Classic flip flops: Quiksilver Carver Nubuck Sandals, $ 36

Mercury

Faux nubuck leather makes these sandals waterproof, while a gum rubber outsole provides extra traction around the pool or on wet surfaces. I wore these sandals everywhere I went, from hiking Joshua Tree to swimming in Big Bear Lake, to the mountains of Maine and a deployment overseas. Best sandal I have ever had, writes a reviewer.
BUY NOW: Quiksilver Carver Nubuck Sandals, $ 36

The most compressible summer shoes: Havaianas Top Flip Flops, $ 18

Havianas

Whether you are lounging by the pool, hitting the beach, or taking a stroll, these classic rubber flip flops are designed to be worn anywhere and can be easily stowed in luggage or kept in the trunk of the car for all last minute needs. According to Sweetzer Style stylist Heidi Liebman, Havaianas are a summer staple for men to slip on without thinking, whether they’re heading to the beach, having a coffee or just taking out the trash.
BUY NOW: Havaianas Top Flip Flops, $ 18

Sandals not so casual: Massimo Matteo Brasilia cross zipper, $ 49

Zappos

Made in Brazil, these slip-on sandals feature crisscross soft leather straps, lining and sockliner, with a synthetic outsole. Wear them for dinner or on your finest summer occasions like a seaside night out or a super laid back beach wedding.
BUY NOW: Massimo Matteo Brasilia cross zipper, $ 49

Post-workout slides: Hoka One One Ora Recovery Blade, $ 49.95

Zappos

Okay, so they’re not exactly stylish, but you’ll be wearing them around your house, so we’re throwing them away anyway. Known for their lightweight, cushioned running shoes, Hoka One One also makes these sandals, designed to help your feet recover from a run. Made from a soft EVA top layer with grooved placement to increase traction, each sandal weighs just seven ounces and offers maximum cushioning.
BUY NOW: Hoka One One Ora Recovery Blade, $ 49.95

