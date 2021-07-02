Get to know the stylish fashion brand Seren London

Neroli campaign by Seren London

Morgane Lay



Sentimental and gracious label based in London Boom (it’s short for Serendipity) exudes easy vintage glamor.

Founded by Lucia Dailey in 2016, Boom the collections draw on shapes, colors and prints reminiscent of the beloved ’60s and’ 70s (think Talitha Getty and Bianca Jagger), proving that fun elegance is always a rendezvous.

Anchored in resort wear, there are off-the-shoulder dresses, caftans and the brand’s iconic jumpsuits that feature hand-painted prints. And if you hang in there, Dailey has bridal collections, offering a plethora of maxi dresses, mini dresses, and of course jumpsuits, all designed for the contemporary bride and bridesmaid.

Neroli campaign by Seren London

Morgane Lay



< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

And when it comes to ethics and the production process, Dailey is betting on slow fashion with clothes ethically produced in their private studio in Mumbai, India. The pieces are also part of a limited edition small edition collection or are custom made, which significantly reduces production waste. Constantly evolving its sustainability strategy, the brand searches for new sustainable fabrics for future use and offsets the carbon emissions for each Seren delivery.

Neroli campaign by Seren London

MORGANE LAY



Lucia talks about luxury, quality, craftsmanship and her large clientele.

Felicity Carter: What is your earliest fashion memory?

Lucia Dailey: My mom has always been incredibly stylish. I remember from a young age watching her at her dressing table getting ready for the holidays and being very interested in how she set things up. It was the 80s, so there was always trendy jewelry, shoulder pads and sequins to grab the attention!

Neroli campaign by Seren London

MORGANE LAY



FC: Tell us how you got into the industry …

LD: I started my career as an assistant stylist for the former editor-in-chief of Elle, Natalie Wansbrough Jones. It was such an exciting time, absorbing everything I could about the fashion industry as a whole and meeting some incredibly talented people along the way. Finally, I decided to switch to the brand side by climbing the ranks to a position of communications manager for the British jewelry brand Boodles. It was here that I learned a lot about the inner workings of the business and what it really takes to create a ‘brand’. After having my first child in 2016, I decided it was a good time to leave my “traditional career” and go it alone … I had no training in fashion design but a mountain of knowledge of the whole industry and a strong vision of what I wanted to create.

Neroli campaign by Seren London

Morgane Lay



FC: How would you sum up the aesthetic of Seren?

LD: Timeless, effortless, elegance.

I’ve always been fascinated by the ‘magic’ of understated glamor – especially that of the 1970s. Beautiful fabrics, unusual prints, relaxed fit silhouettes all merge to create a look that somehow feels united and authentic. In a world of so many fleeting trends, I believe in creating pieces that will stand the test of time.

Neroli campaign by Seren London

MORGANE LAY



FC: What is luxury for you?

LD: Quality – fabric, cut, detail of print or weave, rarity. The “logo” has become such a great status symbol in modern society that distances itself so much from all of these things that it takes away the idea of ​​uniqueness and the craftsmanship that underlies the making of something beautiful. . I think the pandemic has opened people’s eyes to this as people get more used to the idea of ​​’slow fashion’ and the importance of sustainability.

Neroli campaign by Seren London

Morgane Lay



FC: Who is your client?

LD: Today we have a very large clientele due to the timeless nature of our pieces. When Seren started out, we were known for our printed silk jumpsuits which became particularly popular for special events and attendees of “wedding season”. However, we also found that we had a lot of mother and daughter clients.

As the brand has evolved to include more resort wear, we’ve introduced more inclusive styles. Our Angie dress and Peggy dress are particularly easy to wear for all ages and sizes.

We also recently showcased our new modern bridal and bridesmaid collection which is an exciting space for us.

Neroli campaign by Seren London

Morgane Lay



FC: Tell us about the new ‘Néroli’ collection …

LD: Neroli is a consciously created collection of limited edition pieces, made from natural fabrics with minimal waste. All of our prints are designed in-house and all of our silhouettes have been designed to be effortlessly versatile; to wear at home, on vacation or dressed up for an event.

As with all of our collections, silks and prints play an important role in the collection, but we’ve also introduced more relaxed pieces in fresh linen and organic cotton for this summer. The color palette of this collection is a combination of chic earthy tones and more playful, shiny bold prints that Seren is known for.

Neroli campaign by Seren London

MORGANE LAY



FC: What was on your mood board for this line?

LD: The 1970s still have a strong influence on our collections and this season we have included a number of interior color references from the era. Our silhouettes feature modern, clean lines, finished with feminine details such as a delicate ruffle, smocking or bows for added interest and texture.

Neroli campaign by Seren London MORGANE LAY

MORGANE LAY



FC: How do you see your brand evolving in the years to come?

LD: I would love to see Seren grow slowly and organically; continue to create beautiful pieces that surpass ephemeral trends and will remain treasures for years to come.

I would love to start introducing new collaborative pieces – working with artists, print designers and maybe even eventually venturing into the world of interiors …

See more of the new Neroli collection on Seren-London.com.