Fashion
Get to know the stylish fashion brand Seren London
Sentimental and gracious label based in London Boom (it’s short for Serendipity) exudes easy vintage glamor.
Founded by Lucia Dailey in 2016, Boom the collections draw on shapes, colors and prints reminiscent of the beloved ’60s and’ 70s (think Talitha Getty and Bianca Jagger), proving that fun elegance is always a rendezvous.
Anchored in resort wear, there are off-the-shoulder dresses, caftans and the brand’s iconic jumpsuits that feature hand-painted prints. And if you hang in there, Dailey has bridal collections, offering a plethora of maxi dresses, mini dresses, and of course jumpsuits, all designed for the contemporary bride and bridesmaid.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
And when it comes to ethics and the production process, Dailey is betting on slow fashion with clothes ethically produced in their private studio in Mumbai, India. The pieces are also part of a limited edition small edition collection or are custom made, which significantly reduces production waste. Constantly evolving its sustainability strategy, the brand searches for new sustainable fabrics for future use and offsets the carbon emissions for each Seren delivery.
Lucia talks about luxury, quality, craftsmanship and her large clientele.
Felicity Carter: What is your earliest fashion memory?
Lucia Dailey: My mom has always been incredibly stylish. I remember from a young age watching her at her dressing table getting ready for the holidays and being very interested in how she set things up. It was the 80s, so there was always trendy jewelry, shoulder pads and sequins to grab the attention!
FC: Tell us how you got into the industry …
LD: I started my career as an assistant stylist for the former editor-in-chief of Elle, Natalie Wansbrough Jones. It was such an exciting time, absorbing everything I could about the fashion industry as a whole and meeting some incredibly talented people along the way. Finally, I decided to switch to the brand side by climbing the ranks to a position of communications manager for the British jewelry brand Boodles. It was here that I learned a lot about the inner workings of the business and what it really takes to create a ‘brand’. After having my first child in 2016, I decided it was a good time to leave my “traditional career” and go it alone … I had no training in fashion design but a mountain of knowledge of the whole industry and a strong vision of what I wanted to create.
FC: How would you sum up the aesthetic of Seren?
LD: Timeless, effortless, elegance.
I’ve always been fascinated by the ‘magic’ of understated glamor – especially that of the 1970s. Beautiful fabrics, unusual prints, relaxed fit silhouettes all merge to create a look that somehow feels united and authentic. In a world of so many fleeting trends, I believe in creating pieces that will stand the test of time.
FC: What is luxury for you?
LD: Quality – fabric, cut, detail of print or weave, rarity. The “logo” has become such a great status symbol in modern society that distances itself so much from all of these things that it takes away the idea of uniqueness and the craftsmanship that underlies the making of something beautiful. . I think the pandemic has opened people’s eyes to this as people get more used to the idea of ’slow fashion’ and the importance of sustainability.
FC: Who is your client?
LD: Today we have a very large clientele due to the timeless nature of our pieces. When Seren started out, we were known for our printed silk jumpsuits which became particularly popular for special events and attendees of “wedding season”. However, we also found that we had a lot of mother and daughter clients.
As the brand has evolved to include more resort wear, we’ve introduced more inclusive styles. Our Angie dress and Peggy dress are particularly easy to wear for all ages and sizes.
We also recently showcased our new modern bridal and bridesmaid collection which is an exciting space for us.
FC: Tell us about the new ‘Néroli’ collection …
LD: Neroli is a consciously created collection of limited edition pieces, made from natural fabrics with minimal waste. All of our prints are designed in-house and all of our silhouettes have been designed to be effortlessly versatile; to wear at home, on vacation or dressed up for an event.
As with all of our collections, silks and prints play an important role in the collection, but we’ve also introduced more relaxed pieces in fresh linen and organic cotton for this summer. The color palette of this collection is a combination of chic earthy tones and more playful, shiny bold prints that Seren is known for.
FC: What was on your mood board for this line?
LD: The 1970s still have a strong influence on our collections and this season we have included a number of interior color references from the era. Our silhouettes feature modern, clean lines, finished with feminine details such as a delicate ruffle, smocking or bows for added interest and texture.
FC: How do you see your brand evolving in the years to come?
LD: I would love to see Seren grow slowly and organically; continue to create beautiful pieces that surpass ephemeral trends and will remain treasures for years to come.
I would love to start introducing new collaborative pieces – working with artists, print designers and maybe even eventually venturing into the world of interiors …
See more of the new Neroli collection on Seren-London.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/felicitycarter/2021/07/02/get-to-know-elegant-fashion-label-seren-london/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]