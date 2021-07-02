Fitbit Luxe Review – $ 150 Activity Tracker Wear Test

The first laptop I ever reviewed, Fitbit Alta HR, it was also my first time trying a device that tried to balance the appeal of fitness with the aesthetic of fashion. In 2017 it was a tough balancing act, but I liked the slim tracker and its ambitious (for the time) touchscreen design.

Fast forward to 2021 and the company’s latest release, the ambitiously named Luxe tracker. The new device seeks to achieve the same goal as the old one – bridging the gap between fitness technology and fashion – and in many ways Fitbit has succeeded. Luxe is as good as you’ll get with a basic fitness tracker, and with a host of eye-catching accessories that won’t look out of place paired with formal wear, you won’t feel the need to take it off when getting dressed. outside the gym.

The Luxe is so much smaller and lighter than the trackers and smartwatches I got used to wearing that the testing period felt like it gave my wrist a break. The tracker itself builds on the shape of the brand’s most basic device, the Inspire 2, with better materials. The Luxe has a stainless steel case with subtly rounded corners and features a sleek touchscreen interface that stays reflective inky black until you wake it up to use it. The metal casing and screen catch light like a jewel, rather than sitting on the wrist like a piece of virgin plastic when not “awake”, a major plus. The complete absence of buttons, even the new inductive checkpoints that Fitbit uses in its Charge and Sense devices, was a good choice to keep the design seamless. This makes 24/7 wearing for sleep tracking much more palatable, a major concern that many users have with larger and bulkier devices.

Fitbit wisely went with a comfortable silicone clasp as the default binding, although there are several other varieties available to classify the tracker, starting from a stainless steel mesh option that I tried for a few days as a change. from rhythm to leather and link bracelet accessories. It’ll cost you a lot, but if you’re looking to live up to the Luxe name, you shouldn’t be too surprised if you have to shell out more than the base purchase price.

The use of Luxe is simple. The color touchscreen is bright and responsive, and mastering the series of swipes and squeezes it takes to navigate the interface only took me a few tries. Thinking back to when I struggled to swipe and prick on the Alta HR’s now primitive touchscreen, I now laugh as I slide my finger across the screen to start a breathing session. Relax for 2 minutes without a single wasted movement.

I have had a few training sessions and races wearing the Luxe. There are no surprises here if you’ve used a Fitbit device before, and the barrier of entry is low if you’ve never used it. The slim design makes the Luxe much more functional than larger portable devices for strength training, especially for workouts that involve exercises with wrist flexion like push-ups and presses, but the tracking is pretty basic even with over 20 exercise modes available.

Serious runners will miss the built-in GPS found in heavier devices (you’ll need your phone nearby for GPS tracking with the Luxe), but these types of athletes would likely be happier with a more traditional laptop anyway. The high-fashion crowd the Luxe was designed for are much more likely to want a device to track their steps, heart rate, and active zone minutes – the most involved metric from Fitbit that made its debut. debut with the Charge 4 which takes its devices beyond the status of a glorified pedometer – than obsessing over high-level performance data. That’s not to say Luxury is left behind in the data department, and Fitbit is offering six months of its Premium service for free with every purchase, so users have access to personalized information, coaching, and sessions. training to keep them engaged.

The feature that impressed me the most was the Luxe battery. It sounds simple, but there are few more important qualities for a 24/7 portable device. Fitbit announces five days of shutdown on a single charge. I used the Luxe for a full week before I had to plug it back in for more juice. During this time, I took several workouts and tested other features such as Relax sessions and the use of timers and alarms. Performance can vary over time, but it’s a great baseline to start with, especially if you consider Luxe to be a centerpiece that’s meant to be a constant addition to your outfits.

Paying $ 150 for a basic fitness tracker can be overkill, especially when the excellent Charge 4 with its built-in GPS and other premium workout features is there for the same price. The key for Fitbit is therefore to emphasize the aesthetics of Luxury as much as its functionality. I liked having that touch of flair on my wrist while I was testing, and I think a significant number of people who care about their appearance as much as their health will agree. Making a device that combines fashion and fitness really effectively could have taken Fitbit until 2021, but the Luxe is testament to the concept you can have both.

