Arvin Goods calls BS on sustainable fashion and launches own clothing line

“I always thought there was a better way to do what we do,” says Dustin Winegardner, co-founder and CEO of the local sustainable clothing brand. Arvin Merchandise.

“As I learned more and more about the impacts of the garment industry and then the adaptability of alternative materials, it seemed like a no-brainer,” he said. “After pitching it as a solution to other customers, and not seeing the quick action I thought was needed, we decided to take it on our own.”

Nowadays, the collection range of fun and colorful socks were joined by a recent collaboration with Anchored Cafe, in addition there is a whole new range of organic cotton and recycled nylon, non sexist Hats. The t-shirts will be arriving soon too!

When it comes to choosing a favorite item, Winegardner is a huge fan of the company’s socks made with Agraloop Biofiber.

“The history of this material is really strong and exciting for the future,” he explains. “In short, they can scavenge waste from hemp crops and convert it into usable fiber in fabrics. It feels great to the touch and wears out over time.” His second favorite – a staple that he promises will stay in the lineup – is a standard sock made from recycled cotton and recycled poly.

Winegardner saw the “sustainability” movement gain momentum in the market, but no one seemed to be applying it to cheaper items like socks. During this time, he and his team had been managing the design and production of socks / basics for retailers and brands for years.

“I had set up the supply chain with access to certified wires and factories, so it was quite easy to get started logistically, but we needed an identity,” Winegardner said. “I met Harry Fricker [co-founder and creative director of Arvin Goods] thanks to a mutual friend and hired him to help me visually build around this idea. His work has grown into what you now see as Arvin Goods, and we have formed a partnership to move forward as a brand. “

Winegardner believes that in recent years the word “sustainable” has become so overused that it has lost its meaning.

“The point is, the clothing industry is not ‘sustainable’, even if we all switch to organic or recycled materials. Our mission is: “Make the cleanest foundations on the planet”, but our goal is to help understand how a series of small changes, if adopted by large sections of the market, can add to a real one. change. “

“We’re far from perfect,” he adds, “but we believe that being transparent about this and helping the consumer understand their own impact is the key to improving the industry. no 100% sustainable, there is no unicorn solution for the clothing industry, and if someone or a brand claims it, they are misleading you. “

What is Winegardner most proud of today? It lights up when a customer posts a photo of Arvin Goods clothing on social media and shares how much they like the brand.

“When we know that people are engaging and responding to our message or our story, that’s the best feeling, and we’re really trying to build that experience, one customer at a time.”

When asked what’s on the horizon, the entrepreneur replies, “We are expanding our sourcing options with another collection of socks made in Japan. [soon-to-come] The t-shirts are made in the USA, Los Angeles. But always and forever, we will stay focused on our core sock collection and continue to deliver these messages and products to our customers, expanding the story whenever possible. “