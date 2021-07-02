8 different ways to dress grilled chicken

Chicken breasts cooking on grill

Your barbecue in your backyard this July 4th weekend will be awesome no matter how you choose to build your spread. It can have an unlimited number of interchangeable elements in order to be a complete and total success: a refreshing salad, pungent carbohydrates, salted corn muffins, even watermelon burgers. (Mostly Watermelon burgers.) But one thing your guests can’t stand is a boring plate of grilled chicken. What kind of host presents unadorned poultry as the main event? We want to help you get the most out of your grilling efforts, which is why we’ve put together some of the Takeaway meals best sauces, toppings and condiments to add to a piece of grilled chicken. Whichever one you go with, it will make that bird sing.

Garlic marinated with lemon

In many ways, Garlic marinated with lemon is the perfect condiment: it takes maybe five minutes to prepare, doesn’t require the stove to be turned on, does little mess of dishes, and can keep for up to four months in the refrigerator. It connects every element on your plate and associates them, in one way or another, with a meal. Zesty and bold, this spread pairs well with grilled chicken, as well as toast and chunks of cheese. That is, it makes all good things even better. Get the lemon marinated garlic recipe here.

Aji Verde Sauce

This recipe for Aji Verde This is to highlight the characteristics of aji amarillo, a fundamental pepper in Peruvian cuisine but not commercially cultivated in the United States. Of course, if you don’t have access to fresh aji amarillos, you can substitute them with aji paste or a few serrano peppers instead. Whatever you do, you should try to make this brilliant and phenomenal sauce, which pairs perfectly with any protein or vegetable. The flavors of spices, onion, mint and cilantro will blend best with your grilled chicken. Get the Aji Verde recipe here.

Green onions, if you didn’t already know, are delicious and versatile, and they will leave your palate prepared for summer. This Green onion sauce brings a ridiculous amount of flavor to anything it touches; it will add a touch of brightness not only to your grilled chicken, but also to tofu and burgers, whether classic or plant-based patties (the latter of which is pictured above). The spicy onion flavor can be yours at your next barbecue. Get the green onion sauce recipe here.

Sweet potato chutney

Stop thinking of sweet potatoes as a pure fall food! While this Sweet potato chutney works great on the Thanksgiving table, there’s no reason for this chutney to stick to the turkey, or to honor your spread only once a year. It can give a spectacular taste to the simplest of dishes, like a piece of grilled chicken on a summer afternoon. Its sweet and sour should be like a chutney, with a fair amount of toasted garam masala smoke and toasted pumpkin seeds. Your guests want you to do this, trust us. Get the Sweet Potato Chutney Recipe here.

Honey chipotle sauce on fried chicken

With just four ingredients, the irresistible combination of sugar and spices can improve just about anything on your barbecue spread. The sweet warmth of this Honey and chipotle sauce transforms everything it touches, from meat to poultry to pizza, and although we mainly suggest it as a garnish for fried chicken, char from a grilled chicken will also play well against its spiciness. Just make sure to use high quality honey so that you get as much of the floral and amber flavor as possible. Get the Honey Chipotle Sauce recipe here.

Toum is like any other condiment, except it’s much, much better. While it’s typically made from whipped raw garlic, this recipe requires cooking most (or all) of the garlic in olive oil in order to soften the flavors a bit. Try adding a dollop of toum on your grilled chicken, or use it in place of mayonnaise on sandwiches, or even spread it under the skin of a chicken before roasting. This creamy and so garlic it just might steal the show, and you’ll be happy when it does. Get the Golden Garlic Toum recipe here.

Roasted Vegetables with Benihana Garlic Balsamic Sauce

This recipe makes a good pint of benihana sauce, which you can keep in your fridge or freezer for whenever you need to do something absolutely magical crazy. In other words, it is the perfect companion to both grilled chicken and grilled vegetables. Simply toss them into this thick, viscous sauce before grilling, and add more on top or side once everything is plated. It will hit you a bit in the mouth from all the garlic, but that’s exactly what it’s supposed to do. Get the Benihana Garlic Balsamic Sauce recipe here.

Alabama white barbecue sauce with chicken, coleslaw and pickles

What a delicious dynamic: hot chicken with a sauce made from fresh mayonnaise, walnut smoke with a creamy flavor, plus apple juice and horseradish to give the whole thing a sweetness and a bite. The versatility of this Alabama white barbecue sauce means you’ll always want to keep a jar handy to go with all the spread: smoked chicken, pulled pork, brisket, salads or shredded cabbage and carrots. Get the Alabama White BBQ Sauce recipe here.