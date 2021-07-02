Best Men’s Summer Essentials Loved by Star Stylist Courtney Mays – The Hollywood Reporter

When stylish sports stars want to score points in their fashion games, they turn to Courtney Mays. The Los Angeles-based stylist is responsible for the off-court and red carpet wardrobe for NBA players DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love and Chris Paul as well as former NFL player Jeremy Kelley of the Dodgers’ Mookie. Betts and Blackish‘s Anthony Anderson, to name a handful of customers.

“Athletes are the ultimate influencers in men’s fashion. I often use the anecdote that men don’t covet the tuxedos worn on the red carpet, but the experience of watching games is such a universal event, ”said Mays. Hollywood journalist. “Basketball players are superhuman – there’s fantasy in that – but they’re recognizable characters who aren’t hidden behind masks and padding. They and their wardrobe seem more relevant. Fans can actually find the clothes they are wearing, or fooled by them.

Sports enthusiasts looking to emulate the aesthetics of their favorite athletes just have to scroll down Instagram to see who is tagged in the looks of CP3, for which Mays favors a mix of luxury designer, streetwear brands. upscale and names of shopping centers, such as Wales Bonner, Fear of god, Isabel funny, Moss pyer and Todd Snyder as good as Banana republic, Club Monaco and Cos, to only cite a few.

Mays adds: “Athletes as trendsetters are not a new phenomenon. Sport has always influenced culture and vice versa – think Allen Iverson, Dennis Rodman, Walt Frazier or Magic Johnson. I think the fashion community has only just recognized the power of the athlete and I hope we will continue to see the change in this celebration of athletes as an influencer.

Using style to highlight social justice and politics is essential among clients, including Paul, who will produce Why not us, the ESPN + docuseries centered on an HBCU men’s basketball team.

“[He] and I really got intentional about how we use fashion as a vehicle to talk about important issues for [us]. Over the past few years, we have decided to stand up for not only black designers, but historically black colleges and universities as well. I really believe that we were the pioneers of this moment when HBCUs are more and more recognized, at least in the fashion space, ”adds Mays.

“During the NBA bubble, we coordinated her custom playing shoe with tunnel looks that celebrated schools across the country,” she continues. “This style journey, I hope, will transcend with other celebrities to use style as a way to amplify larger issues, whether it’s mental health or sustainability. I’m less interested in putting a client in the most wanted runway look and more interested in how we can use fashion to create change.

The menswear consultant is “music powered” and informed by her degree in art history and street style culture across the world. “I often remember the attention my mom and dad pay to detail when they dress. Always a pin, always a nice bag or a well-cut suit. Style has always been ingrained in me and I tap into those moments as I work, ”she says.

Before landing on the speed dial for the leader of the Phoenix Suns and others, Mays previously worked for designer Tracy Reese, “pining for her because she was the first black woman to show up at New Fashion Week. York ”. While working at Reese’s Meatpacking District store in New York City, Mays got the idea to apply for an internship at a styling agency after meeting an intern who worked at that company. “A day later, literally, I was shooting jewelry for Ciara [to wear] on David Letterman, ”she says.

After doing a tireless internship for over a year, Mays began assisting the celeb-beloved wardrobe stylist. Rachel johnson, “Which I consider to be the pioneer of the athlete style movement, if we call it that. His clients ranged from Jamie Foxx to LeBron James. This experience started my professional career in style in the world of sport, ”says the longtime New Yorker.

As for her own wardrobe, the stylist says: “If I could wear a suit, a trainer, all my jewelry and a red lip every day, I would feel more confident!

Before launching it own online store of selected staples, Mays took the time to share his menswear must-haves for mid-summer summer. NBA playoffs, which ends July 22. Below, check out some of the top LA stylist-approved men’s fashion picks.

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Mini fisherman’s hats

These versatile knitted caps are ideal to throw on tousled hair in every season. “Amazon has the best and most affordable in all colors,” says Mays.

Amazon

Undercontrol fisherman’s hat

$ 30

Buy now

2. Illesteva Georgetown sunglasses

“The lighter the shade, the better,” says the LA stylist of these Illesteva Georgetown Oval Lens Sunglasses, which she specifically looks for when working with clients.

Illesteva

Illesteva Georgetown Sunglasses

$ 240

Buy now

3. Cos relaxed fit organic cotton t-shirt

Mays says she’s turning to minimalist-chic brand Cos for affordable basics. “I often say that just because my clients have ‘disposable income’ doesn’t mean they have to spend it all on clothes,” she adds. This stylish, organic cotton shirt from the H&M brand features a relaxed fit and dropped shoulders for casual days.

Cos

Cos Organic Cotton Relaxed Fit T-Shirt

$ 45

Buy now

4. 90s Scrunch Socks

Chunky socks “elevate and give a little throwback to all your tracksuits,” suggests Mays. These sports socks are available in a variety of colors and provide enough flexibility without looking too bulky.

Amazon

Brubaker unisex socks

$ 8

Buy now

5. Vintage diamond lapel pins

For black tie nights, Mays suggests finishing your lapel with a jeweled brooch, which has been a staple red carpet accessory among stylish men. A playful vintage lapel pin – like the Chopard floral brooch that the customer Anthony Anderson wore at this year’s Golden Globes – is perfect “for your tuxedo moments,” she says.

If you can’t find the right gear from decades past, this palm tree brooch decorated with crystals by Dolce & Gabbana makes an equally elegant substitution.

Farfetch

Dolce & Gabbana crystal-embellished palm brooch

$ 745

Buy now

6. Luxury Pinky Rings

Mays loves to adorn his clients with decadent pink rings. Her must-haves include a “Mejuri rose gold and onyx signet ring for the day and a David Yurman rose diamond ring for the night.”

Better

Mejuri square gold and onyx signet ring

$ 500

Buy now

David Yurman

David Yurman Petrvs Lion Signet Ring Pinky Ring

$ 575

Buy now

7. Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers

The stylist regularly dresses its customers in vibrant hued Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers like this retro style with a mid-rise design and the swoosh and other details in bright teal blue.

Nike

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers

$ 120

Buy now

8. Todd Snyder x Champion 7 inch Camo Cutoff Shorts

Mays turns to New York-based Todd Snyder for sharp suits, and the luxury designer recently teamed up with iconic sportswear brand Champion on a range that fits perfectly into the wardrobe of its sports clients. This pair of soft fleece cutout sweatshirts give an elevated version of your worn-out sports shorts, thanks to the raw-edged hem and practical pockets.

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder x Champion Cutoff Track Shorts

$ 138

Buy now

9. Bottega Veneta Woven Weekender Duffle

Mays suggests upgrading your basic duffel bag for this Bottega Veneta leather travel bag with the luxury fashion house’s signature intrecciato weave.

Farfetch

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato-Weave Tote

$ 4,500

Buy now

10. Byredo Bal D’Afrique Eau de Parfum

Mays says she’s a fan of Byredo’s cult favorite Bal D’Afrique fragrance, an African-inspired floral scent with top notes of bergamot, African marigold and bucchu; middle notes of violet and cyclamen; and a base of vetiver and cedar wood from Morocco.

Nordstrom

Byredo Bal D’Afrique Eau de Parfum

$ 190 +

Buy now

11. Byredo Treehouse Candle

To create stylish summer decor at home (or maybe to put clients in a trendy state of mind), Mays loves to light up Byredo’s Treehouse candle, a woody and aromatic scent that has a base of leather, top notes of bamboo and chili and middle notes of labdanum, myrrh and spices.

Nordstrom

Byredo Cabin Candle

$ 85

Buy now

12. Fear of God Essentials Taupe Coach Jacket

For those sweet summer nights, this light taupe jacket from the luxury brand endorsed by Mays, the exclusive Essentials line of Fear of God for PacSun.

PacSun

Fear of God Essentials Taupe Coach Jacket

$ 125

Buy now

13. Patek Philippe Nautilus watch

As seen on the client Chris Paul, the LA stylist says gold Nautilus watches from luxury watch maker Patek Philippe are her favorite way to end an ensemble.