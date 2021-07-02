My sister, mom and grandma all complimented this Weepinlee $ 26 wrap dress from Amazon





Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the included links, we may earn a commission.

While Amazon dresses have grown in popularity over the past few years, I have to admit I was a bit hesitant to add them to my cart. I finally decided to give it a try and was pleasantly surprised with the results. After spending more time than I would admit reading reviews from other customers, I decided to add the WEEPINLEE Women’s Round Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress to my basket.

Arrived in my mailbox two days later, I tried it on as soon as I opened the package and wanted to carry it immediately. The lightweight material of 98% polyester and 2% elastane makes the dress ideal to wear in the summer heat. Plus, the adjustable wrap skirt overlay that’s trimmed with ruffles creates a flattering fit, all for a bargain price of under $ 30.

I was carrying the dress a few days later at my family’s Father’s Day lunch. As soon as they saw me wearing the dress, my sister, mother and grandmother all shared their love for her and asked me where I bought it. “Amazon!” I told them, and by the looks on their faces, I could tell they were surprised by my response. My sister had me send the link immediately so she could order the dress to wear to a wedding the following weekend. Thanks to Amazon Prime, she was able to get the dress with days to spare.

I bought the dress in the black option with short sleeves while my sister went for the wine color also with short sleeves. I ordered my normal size and would personally say it fits true to size. I’m already planning on ordering one (or two) additional colors of the affordable and flattering dress to add to my closet.

One of the rave reviews that sold me on the dress was a customer who said, “Every once in a while a game-changing dress comes along. It’s that dress. You NEED this dress.” Another shared: “Absolutely I LOVE this dress. I bought in 4 different colors.”

