Her curtains for short hair as Jack Grealish resuscitates the center parting | Fashion

EEngland’s victory over Germany suggested that football could go home. The last time this happened was in 1996, so it seems fitting that some of the hairstyles players sport are from that time. Phil Foden was named Stockport Gazza for his silvery blonde cut and now Jack Grealish, Englands No 7, is bringing back a long forgotten style. The curtains in the middle were big in the late ’90s, on top of the heads of David Beckham, Damon Albarn, Jared Leto and teenagers in schools across the UK. David Beckham in 1999. Photograph: Mark Thompson / Getty The look was bold and crisp, says Teo van den Broeke, styling and grooming director at British GQ. But for one, I don’t believe hair should be the consistency of a well-fried fry, do I? Although people like Hugh Grant, with his lavish curtains from the time of the Four Weddings, also brought a bit of glamor to the look. In 2021, the style seems to have evolved. Grealish and Timothe Chalamet, as well as Korean boy band BTS, show that it’s worn a bit more thoughtfully. Even the version worn by actor Froy Gutierrez in Amazon’s upcoming Cruel Summer, set in the ’90s, has more zhoosh than memory allows. Grealish wears his with great banker energy: it’s full bodied and looks like a lion’s mane (he even wears it with a Beckham headband). Last week, he revealed his surprisingly involved routine: Argan Oil, Hairbond Wax, and Got2B Hair Spray on hair that was still damp from the shower. Not exactly wash and go. Hugh Grant in 1994 in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Photograph: Channel 4 / Sportsphoto Ltd / Allstar A little volume is always a good thing with curtains, says Van den Broeke, because you don’t want to end up looking like Professor Snape. According to hair historian Rachael Gibson, the style originated in the 1880s, when a short, blunt version of the cut was popular in bohemian aesthetic circles on the heads of Oscar Wilde and Aubrey Beardsley. Oscar Wilde in the early 1880s. Photograph: Matthew Bailey / National Portrait / PA The reappearance of hair curtains could also be due to the release that men experienced in their grooming habits during the lockdown, with many men including celebrities like David lynch and Jake gyllenhaal, letting their hair grow. The curtains came back for the simple reason that we all had to grow our hair longer during the lockdown, says Van den Broeke. Suddenly, the men who had worked hard to part their hair to the side or, indeed, to keep it short realized that they were in fact lucky to have natural streaks in the center. Grealish’s adoption of the style is likely to be as influential as his’ 90s counterparts. Footballers have always been trailblazers, Gibson says, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Jack picks up where David Beckham left off and was inspiring a new generation to grow their hair long and try out curtains. According to a spokesperson for barbers Pall Mall in Kings Cross in London, which offers the cut, no one has requested the look yet.

