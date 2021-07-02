Bottega Veneta to present its spring 2022 collection in Detroit

Aaccording to Women Daily Wear, luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta, based in Milan, Italy, which produces ready-to-wear items for men and women, shoes, accessories, jewelry, perfumes and handbags, will present its spring 2022 collection in Detroit this fall.

The brand, which has recently moved away from the traditional fashion week calendar and forms of marketing, closed all of its social media accounts earlier this year and now publishes a quarterly digital magazine, will showcase its Salon 03 at Motor City October 21. .

The show should be similar to other presentations at Bottega Venetas show, which bring an experiential and exclusive touch to the fashion show format. In October 2020, for example, the brand presented Salon 01 at Sadlers Wells Theater in London, and according to V Magazine, the guests, which included just a few dozen fashion editors and celebrities, were not allowed to take photos of the show or discuss it publicly. Images and a short film were released months after the event. Meanwhile, in April this year, Bottega Veneta presented Salon 02 at Berghain nightclub in Berlin. The photos have not yet been published.

Bottega Veneta officials haven’t explained why they decided to bring Salon 03 to Detroit, according to WWD. However, the trade publication suggests that easing COVID restrictions in the United States may have played a role in the brand’s search for a location outside of Europe. He also reports that Bottega Veneta Creative Director Daniel Lee is a huge fan of music, and the history of techno and Motown in Detroit may have been a draw.

The decision of luxury brands to exhibit in Detroit is a big step for the city, which has seen its fashion scene flourish in recent years. Last year alone, Hermes opened its first Michigan store at Troys Somerset Collection, and the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Michigan launched its Industry Club, an after-school program for young people interested in fashion. Since the inception of the programs, local students have worked with Roslyn Karamoko, owner of Dtroit is the New Black; Kelsey and Cassidy Tucker, owners of local fashion label Deviate; and Detroit Vs. Everybody founder Tommey Walker, who partnered with Gucci on an exclusive line of t-shirts this spring.

Designer Tracy Reese, who returned to her hometown of Detroit in 2019 to launch a sustainable fashion collection called Hope for Flowers, has also been a strong advocate for the city’s fashion and manufacturing industries. Brands currently producing overseas will find that Detroit can be a competitive and much more sustainable alternative, she said in a 2020 interview with Time Detroit.

And Detroit-based companies like StockX, Shinola, and Genusee continue to find success locally and gain national attention, while the College for Creative Studies fashion design program and other initiatives such as Detroit Fashion Weekend have been successful. crucial to support young people and the self-employed. designers.

