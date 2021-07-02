Why the new European Bauhaus movement is relevant for the fashion industry

The digital conference Workshop of the future will bring together international experts for the first time at Frankfurt Fashion Week next week to unite the “New European Bauhaus” movement with the fashion industry. Scott Lipinski, CEO of Fashion Council Germany, gives an overview of the idea behind the interdisciplinary event on July 6, 2021 and explains why the idea of ​​the new European Bauhaus is very relevant for fashion.

Why did the Fashion Council Germany organize The New European Bauhaus – Werkstatt der Zukunft conference? What is the message and the goal?



Scott Lipinski, FCG: The idea of ​​organizing an EU-wide conference to bring together interdisciplinary experts from the sector is not new to us in the Council. Together with the members of our board of directors, we have been working for some time on a plan to accelerate the processes of change and rethinking. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 made it difficult to plan an event. But a few months ago, Frankfurt Fashion Week provided the necessary platform with its digital studio FFW to bring our idea of ​​an interdisciplinary exchange to life.

The aim of our conference is to bring together interdisciplinary experts to share their knowledge on sustainability, innovation, technology, inclusion and design. It’s time to work on concrete solutions that will lead Germany – along with other fashion locations – towards a sustainable future.

Why is the idea of ​​the new European Bauhaus so important to the fashion industry?



The negative impact of fashion and textile production on our environment is immense, development towards sustainable production is inevitable. Textile dyeing and finishing alone account for around 20% of global water pollution (source: AEE) and are responsible for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions (source: EPRS ).

The New European Bauhaus movement, first presented by Ursula von der Leyen in September 2020, is a call to collectively develop and realize visions of a sustainable, inclusive, intellectually and emotionally engaging future based on the European Green Deal. The initiative encourages projects that combine sustainability and aesthetic design. And this is where we approach fashion, because fashion has to be sustainable, of course, but also attractive in design. If sustainable brands manage to reach a large mass of end consumers with their designs, the products themselves will increase in demand. With our conference, we want to create a new movement that combines the idea of ​​the new European Bauhaus with fashion. #NewEuropeanBauhausFashion.

Image: The workshop of the future 2021 – The new European Bauhaus

Where are we and what needs to change?

Our study on the status of German fashion showed that fashion is an important economic factor – in Germany we contribute 66 billion euros to the gross domestic product. However, when it comes to production, we are the only industry that does more offshoring than relocation. In order to promote sustainability, innovation and inclusion, we need to initiate changes in order to be able to control the production paths. We need to stay together and learn from each other, create new technologies to boost the circular economy and protect resources. But we also have to reach consumers, preferably with good design and transparency: the awareness of sustainability is there, now we have to work so that the products are in high demand. Hence, it helps educate people on all sides.

In addition, fashion must be taken seriously to be heard in politics. We have taken a first step with the study on the status of German fashion, which was supported by the Federal Ministry of the Economy. And we really feel that our industry is being seen more and more. Another measure which would help the industry to become more sustainable would certainly be the restoration of local production capacities. The brands’ will is there. What is needed is an incentive to be able to build these capacities. We must work together to achieve our goals. This is exactly what we are doing with our conference and the next steps that flow from it. Additionally, we unite all of the European Fashion Councils with their voice and vision to help shape the future. It’s the start of something new.

The New European Bauhaus Werkstatt der Zukunft conference on July 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is accessible digitally and free of charge. To access the feed, interested parties must register through the website www.neweuropeanbauhaus.fashion/ . The program and an overview of speakers and topics will also be provided on the website.



