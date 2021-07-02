Navajo Photographer Presents Jingle Dress Project and Healing Dance Across the Country

The Jingle Dress project started with a dream.

Eugene Tapahe is a Navajo photographer who lives in Provo with his family, and in the early months of the pandemic, he lost his aunt who lived on the Navajo Nation to COVID-19.

“It was really hard on us, it really impacted our lives because she was our last matriarch and our family,” Tapahe said. “So that was also difficult for us because in Navajo culture we usually bury our family within four days. And we weren’t even able to bring her back to the family until about two weeks later because they didn’t know what and how COVID was at the time. . . the virus was affecting, you know, people when they died. ”

Because the coronavirus was so new, Tapahe and her family also couldn’t bury her aunt in their family plot and they only allowed eight people to attend the service before she was buried in an area for victims of COVID-19.

“As Navajo people, we love to celebrate people’s lives as they go by and, and we haven’t been able to do it in the proper way, ”said Tapahe.

“So we came back from the reservation, came back to Utah, and at that point I was feeling really depressed and I felt really sad and lonely because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

But a few days later, he said he had a dream he was in Yellowstone National Park.

Field of dreams

“When the dream came up, it was no surprise to me that I was sitting in Yellowstone, and you know, in the grass field,” Tapahe said, adding that his family had spent a lot of time in the area. region and his career as a landscape photographer began in this region.

He said that during this dream he was sitting there watching bison graze in the setting sun when he heard a noise, a ringing coming from the fringed dresses.

“And I started to look around and to the sides of my dream, these beautiful women started to walk into my dream and they were, you know, dancing, the jingle dress dancing and, and [I was] hearing the drums and hearing the jingles and seeing them as if they were one with nature and the bison. It was really very calm, I felt at peace, and at that point, I really felt like I was healing, healing from my sorrows and everything that was going on around me.

This feeling was something he wanted to hold onto. When he woke up he told his wife Sharon and daughters Erin and Dion about his dream and wanting to make it a reality.

“I said, wouldn’t it be cool to be able to make that reality a reality, especially during this time with COVID, where everyone needs healing and the earth needs healing,” Tapahe said. “The only thing I told the girls when I told them about the dream is if we can heal the earth, we can heal people. “

“If we can heal the earth, we can heal the people”

So they set to work.

In the midst of the pandemic though, they couldn’t get a large group of dancers together, so they decided on something smaller, just his daughters, Dion and Erin, and their friends Sunni and JoAnni Begay.

All the girls attended BYU, so they saved their first local photoshoot and made it to the Bonneville Salt Flats.

“When we got there it was a huge rainstorm and, and the wind, it was like a whiteout,” Tapahe said.

“But when we got there and the girls were getting the badges ready, and I was getting my gear ready… it was kinda funny for us because the girls were standing in front of the camera, and I was standing behind the camera, there was a silent pause because we all looked at each other in agreement, what do we do now?

“You know, they’re not, they’re not professional models, and I’m not a portrait photographer. So I just told them I said, pose how you think we should, and we just kind of felt it and it was, it was a learning experience for all of us.

Tapahe said that after capturing those first images, things really fell into place when the girls started dancing.

“We still find and use the healing powers of the fringed dress”

Erin Tapahe said her father’s dream had something to do with the story of Jingle Dress. 100 years ago, another father, an Ojibwe from Minnesota, had a daughter who suffered from the Spanish flu in 1918. While wondering what to do, she said he had a dream.

“He was dreaming of the dress,” Erin Tapahe said. “He didn’t really know what it was, so he woke up and said to his wife, then his wife started making four dresses for the women in their community to dance to.”

While these dancers were dancing, the Ojibwe man’s daughter was healed.

Erin Tapahe found the historical connection impactful.

“We still find and use the healing powers of the fringed robe to bring hope and unity, and then also to bring prayers to – to people and to try to heal them,” she said.

This connection to the healing power of the fringed dress that began 100 years ago in the midst of another pandemic was something they wanted to be able to bring to the rest of the country and the rest of the world.

The Jingle Dress project begins

As the girls danced on the Salt Flats, Tapahe said everything fell into place.

“It just did everything. . . come together and do it all – the meaning of the dream and the meaning of everything we were doing during COVID, that just brought it all together, ”she said. “I really felt like, you know. . . this project must be realized.

When they finished dancing, Tapahe said that there was a spiritual feeling that had taken hold of each of them.

“So we had discussions about why and where we were going to take this project. Where we’re going to take her, where we’re going to dance, and I told them, I told them that you know that a good thing we could do is for the native people, not just the people who are here today. ‘Yeah, but the people who were our ancestors, I said we should go to national and state parks. Make a statement. …

“Because at the time when the colonization started, these were the first lands that were taken, because they have stuffed lands, they had places where there was water and animals and food and things they could do to survive.

“And so the aboriginal people were driven out of these lands first. So I felt like it would make a really huge statement not just for natives but non-natives to be able to be in these places, the beautiful places that people have in high regard that we can go and be able to do. our photo shoots and to heal and dance the land.

“So that’s kind of where we started.”

So the six of them, Eugene and his wife Sharon, along with the four daughters began their journey to historic sites, sacred sites, monuments, parks and memorials. They danced to heal the earth – sometimes alone, sometimes with an audience. At every stop of the Jingle Dress Project, Eugene Tapahe was there with his camera.

Connect to their ancestors and the land

“I think whatever we felt about where we were, like we felt connected to the land, thinking about our ancestors, our parents, the indigenous communities that were displaced, or whatever – like , you could feel it through the photo. And so I think all four of us were in awe of the power of the images, ”said Sunni Begay.

Each of the girls said that she couldn’t really choose a place that meant the most to them, that they had had special experiences everywhere – Yosemite, Sequoia, Minnesota. According to Eugene Tapahe, as the Jingle Dress Project linked them to their ancestors and the land, it brought healing.

“I think the most important thing for me is that they have learned to appreciate their culture and traditions. This project gave them a great platform to talk about indigenous issues, other than the simple healing power of the fringed dress, it was able to educate missing and murdered indigenous women, it raised awareness about reclaiming land for them. indigenous peoples and, and helps others to recognize that we are still here.

The photos, exhibited at jingledressproject.com and in a gallery, garnered worldwide attention and invitations – to more places, not just in the United States, but around the world. They have another trip later this month.

“Our project is about healing, our project is about bringing hope and healing to people,” said Eugene Tapahe. “We are not here for your entertainment, we are here with a purpose.”