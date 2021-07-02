Macys Market in Southlake Town Square closes





Macys will temporarily close its new small concept store in Southlake Town Square and reopen it with a different focus in the fall, the company said on Friday. Market by Macys opened in the high-income suburb and upscale shopping district just weeks before the pandemic closed and before it had a chance to win over an audience. Market by Macys Southlake will undergo renovations to create a brighter and more open shopping environment for our customers to showcase the best of Macys fashion as a source of personal style, spokesperson Lauren Phillips said in an email. . The store will temporarily close to the public starting July 10 and reopen in the fall. She said Macys had successfully used the store to test, iterate, and scale the concept. The Southlake store was the country’s first Market by Macys, and the second Market by Macys opened in January in the offices and shopping district of Fort Worths West Bend. The Southlake and Fort Worth stores are 20,000 square feet in size, which is about one-tenth the size of a two- or three-level Macys Mall flagship store. The company devoted significant time and resources to the development of Market by Macys as it sought a growth vehicle to build stores away from struggling malls. Menswear area, including clothing from Texan brands at Market by Macy’s in Southlake when it opens in early 2020. (Vernon Bryant / Staff Photographer) Women’s clothing on display at Market by Macy’s in Southlake in early 2020. (Vernon Bryant / Staff Photographer) But the two stores were marketed differently. Southlake’s store was more of a boutique, with brands for men, women, kids, and gifts that you might not find in a regular Macy’s. It has a cafe and its own in-house Macys beauty shop established and under the name Getchells Apothecary. The work that Macys entered into Market included acquiring for an undisclosed price a New York boutique called Story and hiring its founder, Rachel Shechtman, to help Macys come up with new ideas and small concepts. . The Fort Worth store carries brands commonly found in full-line Macys stores, such as Levis, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Macys own private labels. It does not have the amenities of Southlake stores. Macys behind the scenes at Town East Mall in Mesquite.

(Shannon Faulk / AP Images for Macy’s) Macys Backstage is the other small non-mall store the company has created in recent years as it has closed full line stores. Backstage is a low cost retailer similar to TJMaxx and Nordstrom Rack. Macys dug large 25,000 to 30,000 square foot sections of Macys stores to add Backstage stores with separate entrances. One of the first was built in Mesquite at the Town East Mall Macys. Most recently, he opened independent Backstage stores. Macys Backstage opened in The Village at Allen in late May, and Macys plans to open a Backstage at Friscos Center in Preston Ridge in September, according to planning documents filed with the state. Macys also owns the Blue Mercury beauty store which competes with Sephora and Ulta. Twitter: @MariaHalkias Looking for more business coverage? Click here to read all retail news and updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and more newsletters from The morning news from Dallas.

