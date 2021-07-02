Explore Florida Fashion Trends Over the Years





In the online series, Deep Dives, Cristina Favretto, Head of Special Collections at the University of Miami Libraries, will host a parade through rare books and other archival artifacts that feature styles from the past.





While visions of shorts, tank tops, and thongs may come to mind when thinking of South Florida fashion, the University of Miami Libraries ‘Deep Dives’ series will show otherwise. . Cristina Favretto, Head of Special Collections, is hosting a webinar that will provide an overview of rare fashion-related books and other items in the archives. “People don’t necessarily associate fashion with Miami, but the city has a thriving fashion industry,” Favretto explained. “Miami is not considered a fashion capital. It’s seen as a place that absorbs mainstream fashion, but I think there’s a flavor of our own that we project into the world. During the series, attendees will learn about local style stars, including pin-up photographer Bunny Yeager and South Beach legend Gianni Versace, and will be delighted with the beauty of fashion illustrations from the Art Deco era. Bunny Yeager started out as a model and she ended up going behind the camera and becoming an influential swimwear photographer who had a particular way of making women feel comfortable. We have a large collection of her materials. lived in Miami. And after his death we acquired his collection, ”said Favretto. “We will also be talking about Gianni Versace, because his work is such an integral part of our history in Miami,” she said. “Gianni was a global fashion figure and he could have lived anywhere. But he loved Miami because he was so inspired by the colors of the city, which were reflected in his vibrant designs. The series will also comb through exaggerated hairstyles, examine aviation-related fashions, and examine examples of 19th-century lace and embroidery. Favretto is delighted to share the Library’s extensive collection of ‘The Face’, a UK music, fashion and culture magazine. “It’s a really interesting magazine that spanned from the 80s to the 2000s, and it shows the history of avant-garde and street fashion from those years. It’s full of interesting writing, and you’ll see the first images in one of the first issues of a young Boy George before he got famous, ”Favretto noted. “The magazine was very difficult to obtain and we are one of the few places in the world to have a full edition of this magazine. “ The Zoom event will take place on July 8 at 1 p.m. here.





