Can men wear shorts in the office now?
I’ve always frowned at the shorts in the office. But now I love the idea of long shorts, an un-tucked shirt, and open-toed sandals at work. Is it correct? Michel, New York
Given the heatwave that is sweeping the United States now; the fact that most of us have been stuck at home for 16 months; the reality that many offices no longer require a suit and tie dress code; the influence of technological culture, where shorts, T-shirts and Tevas are acceptable work clothes; and the fact that the rise in genre fluidity is finally eroding many of our most enduring fashion prejudices, that’s a wholly understandable desire.
(Phew! That’s a long list of why.)
Yet it’s also true that for most of the history of male dress codes, the idea of wearing shorts to work was pretty much a heresy, at least in a white-collar office environment, even after the rise of casual Fridays. And whether this is an outdated prejudice is still the subject of heated debate.
I mean, that’s one thing the town of Honesdale, Penn., men are prohibited from wearing shorts in their municipality in 1938. It is quite another thing to realize that the PGA requires male competitors wear long pants during tournaments. And they play sports! In the fire! (Women, on the other hand, are allowed to wear shorts.)
This state of mind may stem in part from the origin of the garment itself. Shorts are fine, short, for short pants, which are what little boys traditionally wore to indicate their youthful status. On the other hand, the expression that someone wears the pants is meant to denote the powerful aura of the person, similar to that of a boss. In an office environment, the message you want to convey to your colleagues and clients is probably not: Hey! I’m still a kid. The message you want to send is more likely, Trust my juju decision making.
It’s also true that not all shorts are created equal. Designer Thom Browne built a mini-empire based on the short suit, with himself as his best model, most often appearing in a uniform consisting of well-cut knee-length shorts, a crisp white shirt, a jacket, tie and dress shoes.
I haven’t worn long pants for over a decade, Mr Browne said. If you’re feeling comfortable, confident, and true to yourself in shorts, you should wear your shorts with a big smile on your face. I also wear them in winter, with high socks.
Given that in 2018 Zegna bought a controlling stake in Thom Browne that valued the brand at $ 500 million, it would appear that Mr. Browne knows what he’s talking about. Much like the fact that when LeBron James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he asked the entire team to wear Mr. Brownes shorts for their entry walk.
When I asked Guy Trebay our menswear critic what he thought he was in Italy where he said in the current Sahara heatwave locals are almost uniformly dressed like you describe it.
So give it a try. And if someone looks at you sideways, tell them you’re Florentine.
Your style questions, answers
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion readers question, which you can send her anytime via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
