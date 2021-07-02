Fashion retailers investigated over alleged links to forced labor in China





Frances Counterterrorism Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation in four major fashion retailers, suspected of profiting and covering up crimes against humanity by using forced labor by Uyghurs in China. The French prosecutor’s investigation began last month following accusations that the four companies Inditex, owner of Zara; Uniqlo; Skechers; and SMCP, which owns brands like Sandro and Maje, have profited from human rights crimes in China’s Xinjiang region, a French judicial official confirmed on Friday. The investigation follows a lawsuit in April against the same four companies by human rights groups and a Uyghur woman who said she was imprisoned in Xinjiang. The case highlights the issues facing giant fashion retailers who source clothing made around the world. About one in five cotton garments sold globally contain cotton or yarn from Xinjiang, and many household names in the fashion industry are increasingly being watched for possible links to the region and others. forced labor abuses that have taken place in their supply chains.

China has denied all charges of human rights violations in the region. Inditex and Uniqlo strongly denied the allegations made in the complaint. Skechers said he would not comment on any pending litigation. SMCP did not respond to a request for comment. William Bourdon, the lawyer for human rights groups, said the investigation would be a rare opportunity to force fashion companies to account for their profits. This investigation confirms that it is possible to hold companies that enrich themselves with human rights violations to account and then import their product into countries like France, said Bourdon. Groups that have filed complaints include Sherpa, the Ethics Collective on Etiquette, and the European Uyghur Institute. The group’s trial is largely based on findings published in a report by the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy in March 2020, among other documents, said Bourdon. In addition to human rights violations in Xinjiang, the report identified 83 foreign and Chinese companies, including fashion brands, which it said directly or indirectly benefited from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang by the through potentially abusive labor transfer programs. We hope cases like this will soon be seen in other countries as consumers become more aware of the exploitation and human suffering in fashion supply chains, Mr. Bourdon said, and warn brands that they could court legal and reputational disaster if they don’t clean up. until their actions.

Many international clothing brands, including Burberry, Uniqlo, H&M, Nike and Adidas, pledged to boycott cotton from Xinjiang last year, but have since been the target of boycott calls from Chinese consumers who have seized cotton waivers as an attack on China. . In response to the survey, Inditex and Uniqlo both reiterated their commitment to human rights. At Inditex, we have zero tolerance for all forms of forced labor and have established policies and procedures to ensure this practice does not take place in our supply chain, the company said in a statement Friday. Inditex performs rigorous traceability checks and we intend to cooperate fully with the French authorities to confirm that the claims are unfounded. A statement from Uniqlo said the company is committed to protecting the human rights of people in our supply chains and that none of its production, fabric or spinning partners are located in Xinjiang. . Although we have not been informed by the authorities, if and when we are informed, we will fully cooperate with the investigation to reaffirm that there is no forced labor in our supply chains, a- he declared. Uniqlo lost an appeal to U.S. customs in May after a shipment of men’s shorts was seized over alleged violations of Xinjiang’s cotton ban.

In recent years, Chinese authorities have used coercive labor programs and mass internment camps to try to turn up to a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other largely Muslim minorities into model workers who are obedient to the government. Communist Party. Inmates at the camp are forced to undergo vocational training, and some go on to work in factory jobs with little or no pay. In his final months in office, President Donald J. Trump added increasingly restrictive measures against Xinjiang, including sanctions on dozens of companies doing business there and a ban on Xinjiang. import cotton from the region, citing the widespread use of forced labor. Activists have worked to raise awareness, including Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament who has created social media campaigns and recruited celebrities to build support in the West for the Uyghur people. It’s the very start of a long process, but it shows multinationals that the page on impunity is turning, Glucksmann said following the announcement of the investigation this week. I hope that with the specter of this legal action we will be taken even more seriously by the big brands, who will see forced labor not only as an image blow, but potentially also as a real financial and criminal blow as well. . Legal inquiries in France can take months or even years, with many twists and turns that do not always necessarily lead to a trial. Mr. Bourdon said it remains to be seen what penalties could be imposed on brands if they were to be tried and found guilty. Whether it’s compensation, fines or whatever, it’s up to the judge to decide, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/02/fashion/xinjiang-forced-labor-Zara-Uniqlo-Sketchers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos