Woman challenges Tinder date after he tells her not to dress like a ‘goth witch’





Online dating definitely simplifies the process of finding a loved one, but it also comes with its fair share of downsides. In the United States, women aged 18 to 34 are the most likely to report one or more negative experiences on a dating app or other digital platform, according to a 2019 Pew Research poll. Of those surveyed who fit this description, 57% said they had received an unsolicited message or picture of a sexually explicit nature, 44% said someone called them an “offensive” name, and 19% said said someone threatened them with physical injury. In a TikTok she posted to her account on Wednesday, @ meganelizabeth1016 revealed that she paired up with a boy on the popular Tinder app. From a screenshot of her text conversation with him, her name appears to have been Trevor. They texted for a while before meeting at the Panera Bread restaurant. Previously, however, Trevor texted her “randomly” with an odd and, according to some commentators, obnoxious request: “Please be pretty and don’t come across as a gothic witch or something like that. I do not [sic] like that.” spiky, @ meganelizabeth1016 disliked a weird man trying to tell her how to dress. “Uhhhh … ??? What a strange thing to say … but what do you expect from tinder … right?” she captioned the TikTok. Instead of canceling, however, she wrote, she decided to “do the exact opposite of what he asked for.” To the tune of pop star Olivia Rodrigo’s hit good 4 you, @ meganelizabeth1016 films herself stereotypically putting on makeup in preparation for her date. She applies foundation to her face, dark eye shadow to her lids, black eyebrow pencil to her eyebrows, and black liquid eyeliner to her lips. Her transformation from a fresh-faced redhead to Trevor’s worst nightmare is over, she prepares for the camera before declaring, “I’m meeting him now.” “It’s a good thing I don’t give an F if he thinks I’m pretty,” she wrote. “I’m going to buy my own Asiago cheese bagel and listen [the band] noose in a cabin by myself. “ The video, which has over 1.2 million views and 202,000 likes at the time of writing, quickly went viral. Commentators applauded @ meganelizabeth1016’s sense of independence. Even Tinder itself weighed in. “We need updates,” wrote the app’s official account. Kind regards, @ meganelizabeth1016 reported that she went to the restaurant, walked inside and texted Trevor to tell him she was “getting a table” in a follow-up TikTok. However, Trevor had already figured out his plan. “I literally just saw you go by … All girls are the same. I asked for one thing … that you look pretty and don’t dress like that. I don’t come and go out in public with you like that. It’s so embarrassing “, he would have written in a series of three texts. Unfazed, @ meganelizabeth1016 captioned the video, “WHO I WANT TO EAT MY ASIAGO BAGEL BY ME.”

