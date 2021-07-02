The actors most accused of making fashion mistakes

the 90 day fiancéthe franchise is a lot of fun and fans love to comment on what the cast members are wearing, especially when reality stars make big fashion mistakes. Of course, epic fashion failures are dramatic, and drama is what the franchise is known for! While taste is definitely subjective, many of the outfits featured below are probably considered fashion mistakes by most people. From colorful leather and Daisy Dukes to a truly narcissistic leg tattoo, there is no shortage of amateur fashion reviews.

The sprawling franchise spanned several seasons across two platforms, and some of its stars seem frozen in time, from a fashion perspective. Dated fashion is not unheard of in the 90 day fiancékingdom, and either fashion is a bit loud and tacky. Reality TV and elegance don’t always go hand in hand. Even the Real housewives sometimes go much further with their outfits, their hair and their makeup. The iconic look of Dorit Kemsley’s Dior sunshade is just one outrageous example.

The subtle, minimalist style has its appeal, but not in a setting where romantic woes and other melodramas regularly take center stage. The cast members featured today dress for themselves, and they should, even if their style gets dragged at times. While some would benefit from consulting skilled stylists, most fans love to love them or hate them no matter what they are wearing.

David Murphey

David Murphey’s romantic saga with the elusive Russian blonde Lana is all about 90 day fiancéfranchise legend, and his style is also getting noticed, but not for the right reasons. Known for his chunky leather jackets, collared shirts in questionable hues (including mustard yellow and mint green), and the, uh, exciting ombr featured below, David might want to update his look. Above, we see the former reality TV star in a fancy baseball cap that could look best tucked away in a closet or drawer. In David’s defense, the “Mmmm …” cap was a gift.

Paola mayfield

While posing with a mountain in the background, spirited, fit and motivated franchise star Paola Mayfield gives off strong Harley Quinn vibes that don’t quite match the hilly terrain. In the black and white shirt shown above, it looks somewhat dated. Black and white is classic, but the right half of the shirt is white, while the left half is black. This unique look is not exactly flattering. Russ Mayfield’s wife rarely fails to take risks with fashion, and she has the innate confidence to rock almost any look. Still, this two-tone shirt is not his best fashion moment.

Below, Paola’s fiery braids are the focal point, but we can’t help but notice her Daisy Dukes, completed with a frayed hemline. People wore them in the ’80s, and denim shorts got another moment when Jessica Simpson donned them for a 2005 Dukes of Hazzardto restart. Some of Paola’s outfits look a bit dated, but again, her self-confidence allows her to shine in slightly faded partings. The courageous reality TV star, whose first wrestling match was mocked, wears what she wants and does what she wants.

Angela Deem

Angela Deem has lost over a hundred pounds and her style has evolved, but she still has bold looks that reflect her over-the-top personality. Her colorful outfits sometimes veer into sticky territory, although she sometimes surprises with more elegant and sophisticated outfits. In the photo above, she is wearing a Stars and Stripes leather jacket reminiscent of the Stars and Stripes bike shorts that Axl Rose from Guns ‘N’ Roses wore as stage gear.

Below, Angela looks electrified with a spiky outfit and an outfit with contrasting patterns. The Easter egg hues of her lavender polka dot bra and bohemian kimono are shockingly at odds with her black and white striped leggings. Angie styles the look with a pair of sunglasses in her hair and sells the look (and a weight loss product) with a big smile. Like Paola, Angela is self-confident and a lot of fans love her thirst for life, even though others want it to be undone.

Big Ed Brown

Finally, we have Big Ed, who makes sure each short is even more dazzling by adding a huge tattoo of his own face on one leg. Ed gets trashed a lot, but he’s also quite famous and he even has his own line of clothing and accessories, called Big Ed Wear. Ed seems to get the joke when it comes to his image, and this tattoo can be playful, but it still has some narcissistic vibes. Ed has been accused of putting himself first in the past, abusing women and doing whatever it takes to stay relevant.

Below, Ed goes for the pro heavyweight look in a Title Boxing muscle T that’s an eternity away from his usual look. Is he doing it? He’s been working hard on his fitness lately which is admirable, but this shirt might not be his best look. It just isn’t him. He is known for his black V-neck t-shirts and the collared shirts he wears in the TLC and Discover + promotions. This deviation from the look is perfect for training, but might not be the best streetwear look for the controversial reality star.

People should wear exactly what they want to wear, and we’re not saying the opposite. However, the 90 day fiancéthe stars of the franchise we featured here today would probably look amazing if they got a makeover from Tan France from the Queer Eye Fab Five. Big Ed could use Tan’s signature French Tuck for a sleeker look, while Paola could pull on a cute little Tan-approved jacket over dark jeans. Great stylists do wonders, but some fans might miss seeing 90 day fiancéfranchise stars and alumni in outfits they’ve put together themselves. After all, fashion mistakes are just one more thing franchise fans can talk about.

