Mini Me Celebrity Fashion Trend Wins Royal Approval | Fashion





Any public appearance by the Duchess of Cambridge usually dominates the fashion headlines the next day. But, for England’s Euro 2020 game against Germany this week, the Duchess was overshadowed by her companions Prince William and Prince George, seven. Father and son wore matching striped blazers, shirts and ties, giving royal approval to the rising mini-me trend where parents and their kids wear matching or similar outfits. Other celebrities are on board. Serena Williams’ three-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian was pictured this week in a red and pink jumpsuit like the one her mother wore at the Australian Open in February. It is not limited to small children. Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace visited the Vatican this week, both dressed in black blazers with their hair slicked back. Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace, in the Vatican. Photography: Mega / Backgrid Kim Kardashian was very early in this trend. She and her daughter North West wore matching silver chainmail-style dresses in 2016. And Courtney Adamo, a parent blogger, regularly posts photos of her and her kids in matching outfits. Brands are responding to this growing demand. Gap has a section on their site called Everyones Matching and showcasing pieces with similar prints across men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. In May, retailer & Other Stories launched a small collection of matching dresses for mothers and daughters for their first foray into children’s clothing. Independent brands like Seraphina London and Yolke have also embraced the trend. Marks & Spencers’ second collection with fashion house Ghost, launched in June, focused on mini-me dressing and proved popular, with 70% of children’s dresses purchased with their female version. M&S says its mini me styles for dads and sons for Father’s Day in June also sold well. Tara Ryan, head of design for M&S Kidswear, says she first noticed the sleepwear trend, with customers buying matching pajamas for themselves and their children at Christmas. Ryan believes demand has increased thanks to the easing of Covid restrictions. It’s always a popular choice for special occasions or celebrations, and as we start planning to see friends and loved ones again, the mini-me outfit offers some fun and stylish outfit solutions. she declared. The brand will continue to sell mini-me models until the fall. Kim Kardashian with North West and Kanye West at the Alexander Wang Fashion Show in February 2015 in New York City. Photograph: Craig Barritt / Getty Images Ella Ringner, the founder of Yolke, started out selling matching pajamas and expanded into daywear this year. The creations are inspired by the post-war culture where the women of the house cut outfits for themselves and their children in the same fabric. Matching yellow dresses for adults and kids have been popular, but Ringner says it’s best to avoid over-matching. The key does not have to be the same. It’s about matching the fabric and touching it but pleasing both mother and daughter. A mother may seek portability while a daughter would seek the whirlwind.

