Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless in tight dress



















July 02, 2021 – 5:03 PM BST



Ahad Sanwari Salma Hayek left fans stunned and nostalgic with this comeback post that showed off her crazy figure

Salma hayek, one of Hollywood’s renowned beauties, left fans with a certain feeling when she shared a comeback post in honor of #ThrowbackThursday. MORE: Salma Hayek Looks Ready For The Weekend In Wild Photo Her fans and followers went crazy for the actress’ photo from the moment she started to get famous in Hollywood. Loading the player … WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit The 54-year-old actress shared a photo of herself wearing a tight brown dress with a bright red lip and a brown belt that slightly hugged her waist. She simply captioned it with a “#TBT” and some lip emojis. MORE: Salma Hayek Does The Splits In Dress And Naked Heels The photo is from the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2003, which she attended as a nominee for Best Actress for her role in Frida, the film that established her as a dominant force in Hollywood. Salma went back to 2003 for this TBT Fans loved the pic, noticing how much she accentuated her curves and how small her waistline was. “Wow look at that size girl !!!!” one commented. Another was more elaborate, writing: “Your Honor, it’s clear Mrs. Hayek intends to kill a good chunk of her audience that was just scrolling through their stream of animal videos when …. boom. Dead. “ MORE: Salma Hayek impresses in strapless white dress in dreamy photoshoot SEE: Salma Hayek stuns in sultry black lace dress A few of his supporters began to investigate a particular detail in the photo, in which Salma was holding someone’s hand. “Who was your boyfriend at the time holding your hand?” A respondent, with answers ranging from her husband, François-Henri Pinault, to Edward Norton. Salma and Edward attended the SAG Awards together during the Frida rewards cycle It was indeed Edward Norton, one of the actors who appeared in Frida. The two first met in 1999 and dated for four years, until their final breakup later that year. Salma managed to stay in the news for another of her films, The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife, who managed to stay in the top three at the domestic box office in its second week, despite stiff competition from A Quiet Place, Part II and F9. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/20210702116707/salma-hayek-figure-hugging-dress-tbt-fans-speechless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos