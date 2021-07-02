Fashion
No coat? No problem. How Covid shaped the fashion of the dining room
The Vintage Press in Visalia never had a dress code, but diners would make sure to dress when visiting one of the valley’s upscale restaurants. Photos via Vintage Press
Throughout the ’80s,’ 90s and even into the 2000s, restaurateur Greg Vartanian wore a tie to work everyday at Vintage Press. But as the dress of the guests became more casual, he noticed that his attire made people less comfortable. Vartanian had to adapt.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Michelin-starred Le Bernardin in New York City permanently removed its mandatory jacket policy after relaxing the rule in response to Covid safety guidelines. French Laundry in Northern California, once a bastion of elegance, has also relaxed its requirements for jackets over the past two years.
In the past, if diners did not follow restaurant dress code, loaner coats were available to avoid turning anyone down. But with the overhaul of sanitation standards induced by Covid-19, the practice came to an abrupt end. Now it’s the dress codes that are being taken away.
Visalia’s vintage press never had a dress code, Vartanian said. But guests would still dress for what is still considered one of the most upscale restaurants in Central Valleys.
The dress code isn’t that the restaurant wants to dictate how someone should dress, the restaurant wants everyone to be comfortable, Vartanian said. When people dress to go out to dinner, they are more comfortable with people who dress rather than people who don’t.
But customers’ appetite for formality has eroded in recent years. And just as people don’t feel comfortable around those who are dressed more casually, the reverse is also true. Restaurant owners must balance the accommodation of each guest.
Vartanian compares it to the days when smoking was banned in restaurants. People didn’t want to be around people who smoked or vice versa. At Vintage Press, they have different dining rooms depending on the dress level of the guests.
For gourmet restaurants, customers are a reflection of the restaurant. There is a saying, Vartanian says, that you dress a dining room with your guests.
It’s common in high-end restaurants to put well-dressed people forward.
There was a time when Vartanian took advantage of shorts, but this rule has since been relaxed. Tank tops, however, are not permitted for men or women.
While Chris Mariscotti at Vineyard in Madera has never tried to make his restaurant too fancy, he has noticed that diners have become more laid back. Even the servers have adapted to the times. In the past, waiters wore ties and waistcoats now they wear printed flannels. Mariscotti himself removed the tie to make the guests feel more comfortable.
It was not just the level of dress that changed during the pandemic. High-end restaurants have had to adapt to safety standards set by local health authorities. Many have gotten rid of permanent menus and silverware, which add to the gourmet aesthetic.
Vartanian was happy to be able to restore some of the niceties that disappeared when Covid entered the scene.
It’s so much nicer now to be able to put salt and pepper on the table that’s in proper salt and pepper shakers rather than having to use the little salt and pepper paper, Vartanian said.
Many restaurants used QR-coded menus, which his restaurant’s Vartanian customers did not like. He removes them.
One thing Vartanian doesn’t see coming back is the tablecloths. They still use them in some of the rooms at Vintage Press, but for the most part, restaurant tablecloths have become men’s jackets.
They can be expensive and require regular cleaning, Vartanian said.
Steakhouses are a good indicator of style, a place you’d expect to see one tablecloth at a time, he said. Most new steakhouses in big cities are now decorated in a minimalist style and have bare tables.
Although they will become more casual, the serving techniques will not change, Vartanian said. Women will always be served before men and waiters will take care of older guests before younger ones. But he says restaurants like Le Bernardin are no longer under construction.
Stylish clothes will always be there, Vartanian said. It might no longer mean a coat and tie.
