Stop dressing like your kids it’s weird, sad and a little scary

I may have listened to too many cult podcasts, but families who dress alike, you scare me.

I am sorry. I never want to butter someone else’s yum, and on my unnaturally long list of “Things Other Families Bother Me”, photoshoots in matching outfits fall well short of gender reveal and bribe parties. your child in the Ivy League. And as we are right now in the midst of summer family portraits in beach season, my first wish is that every family is healthy and safe. But also, you really give me cult vibes.

The sartorial coordinated family is not a recent invention. Write in The Atlantic in 2018, Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell noted that siblings have been going matchy-matchy for centuries. And in the circumstances where families make their own clothes, one might reasonably want to get the most out of their fabric, because anyone who has seen “The Sound of Music” could tell you.

But the parents have historically stayed out of the act. Chrisman-Campell notes how this changed around the turn of the 20th century, when French seamstress and working mother Jeanne Lanvin began designing children’s clothing that echoed her designs for adults. The Mommy and Me look was born, and soon after, it spread to the world of ready-to-wear.

What followed were, at least in some part of American consciousness, decades of magazine advertisements. featuring smiling housewives and their female and miniature lookalikes in matching outfits with dad and the boys sportingly joining in the moments of Christmas pajamas and sweaters.

For those of us of a certain generation, however, the very idea of ​​intergenerational twinning means nothing so much as Faye Dunaway in “Mommie Dearest.“At best, there could be an association foran entire subcategory of awkward family photos. For many of us who grew up in reruns of “The Partridge Family”, it would be difficult to determine which idea seems strangest for a child to willingly dress like their parents, or for a parent to dress. like his children.

It is quite possible that my deep and visceral distrust of identical clothing had something to do with those eight years I spent in Catholic school. It doesn’t really matter if you all wear t-shirts that say “SQUAD”, I just read it as “Compliance Applied”. Not that this was ever an issue I had to deal with as a parent. From a young age, my daughters asserted their own style. My firstborn can best be described as a laid back ren-faire, while my youngest daughter was born, fully formed, from the head of Brandy Melville. Even when they were in their “Sesame Street” years, they would hardly have dressed on purpose like the others or worse, me than they would have let their carrots touch their chicken nuggets. The closest we’ve ever had were the anything but mandatory Thing 1 and Thing 2 t-shirts that they once sported while vacationing in Orlando.

But as my children grew up with a calm but pronounced disdain for any display of aesthetic unity, other families leaned hard. It’s no coincidence that the rise of matching outfits aligns perfectly with the ego vortex known as family social media. The Holderness Family Penn, Kim, Lola and Penn Charles went viral heavyweights with their 2013 YouTube ode to “Christmas Jammies”. Three years later, the Boston Globe reported that “The tradition that first surfaced on social media several years ago has now become a full-fledged general public event, young families spending up to $ 500 on photo-ready sets. Target expects to sell 500,000 pairs of holiday pajamas this season. “

Parents who seek to monetize their offspring have learned that nothing says ka-ching ka-ching like people who are related to each other in the same dress style. “We are a fairly synchronized family”, triplets dad Ryan Beck told the Washington Post in 2019. “If we’re going to the mall, we’ll all be wearing jeans and a green shirt or something.” I feel like Wes Anderson has a loto answer for here. Two years later, the Beck family has over 250,000 Instagram followers and is still incredibly “in sync.”

Synchronicity hasn’t just been a boon for aspiring influencers. Major retailers, from Neiman Marcus to J. Crew to Old Navy, have taken advantage of the matching, “coordinated” trend. Hannah Anderson, once synonymous with vacation, has matching pajamas all year round. It’s ingenious why trick a customer into buying a Hawaiian print shirt when you can sell five? Capitalism triumphs again! As Old Navy senior vice president of merchandising Andres Dorronsoro told the Washington Post two years ago, “It’s really become an everyday trend. ‘It’s Wednesday. Let’s wear the same, take a photo and share it on Instagram. ‘“Okay and then what?

Social media can make family life seem like one big game, tidy but whimsical, harmonious but quirky. And nothing says unity like a uniform. But proximity was not necessary in subsuming individuality. I was recently encouraged to see family photographer Sophia Lemon advising on her site, “Doesn’t match! Not all colors or cuts are right for everyone.”

It can be very empowering, in the chaos of the real world of parenting, to show the world that we are all on the same team. It can be heartwarming in dividing our culture to state a similarity. I remember how earlier this year author Joshua Coleman spoke here at Salon about the rise of family estrangement and observed that “We are not so defined in relationship anymore, in marriage, in church, the neighborhood, etc. ” As our cultural isolationism and individualism become more pronounced, it is perhaps no wonder that we seek to reassure ourselves in the comfortable embrace of matching pajamas. Maybe we just want to prove that we are not alone.