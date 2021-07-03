Best Sellers Online: July 2

Long weekends are the perfect opportunity to shop online, and over the next few days there will be a huge assortment of July 4th sales to browse. Whether you’re into beauty, fashion, home decor, tech, or some other product category, you’re sure to find great deals at some of your favorite retailers. To help you find the truly great deals, we’ve handpicked the best sellers online for you to shop this weekend.

The current Space NK promotion is one of the best sellers online right now, you can save 20% on Drunk … [+] The whole line of the elephant.

Drunk Elephant / Facebook



Some of the best promotions we’ve seen so far include up to 80% discount on sportswear at Bandier, up to 50% discount on beauty products at Sephora and Horizon Fitness treadmill over $ 1,000. Below, get more details on these deals and shop all the bestsellers online this weekend.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Fashion

Adidas: Coded JULY you will get 30% off sitewide.

Anthropology: Take advantage of an additional 40% discount on 2,000 sale items. The discount will automatically be applied to your shopping cart.

Saks Fifth Avenyoue: Save up to 70% on items from brands like Rag & Bone, Loeffler Randall and Alice + Olivia during the Saks Designer Sale.

Bonobos: During the Bonobos tailored for summer sales, you’ll get 30% off suits, tuxedos and dress shirts, just in time for all those upcoming weddings.

Bandier: Enjoy up to 80% off over 800 sportswear items with the Bandiers summer sale.

Everlan: The Everlanes sale section is full of great options for men and women up to 75% off.

Verishop: The summer sale event at Verishop will get you up to 60% off select styles.

Mono B: This weekend, the athleisure brand is offering 20% ​​off sitewide with the code SUMMER LOVE.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom has its own designer sale, with huge discounts on styles from Golden Goose, Valentino and more.

Faherty: Get up to 44% off styles for men and women, no promo code required.

DSW: DSW is running several sales this holiday weekend, including 50% off sandals and 25% off luxury shoes.

The Outnet: Get an extra 40% off over 1,000 designer items already on sale.

athlete: Buy training and relaxation equipment up to 50% in Athletas sales sectIat.

J Crew: Get Up To 70% Off J. Crew Mens, Womens & Kids’ Fashion With Code BEST SALE.

bed mate: Get 20% Storewide Discount at this Luxury Pajama Supplier with Code DREAMFREE20.

Ethics: Take advantage of 40% off select styles with this great end-of-season sale from the denim company.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Technology

Best buy: Best Buy is offering big discounts on a range of electronics for July 4, as well as big discounts on laptops for new (and old) students.

Samsung: Samsung’s deals section currently has great deals on laptops, smartphones and more.

Walmart: The electronics section of the Walmarts July 4th sale features headphones, laptops, TVs and more, all at impressive prices.

Amazon: If you’re willing to invest in a refurbished model, you can buy some of Amazon’s most popular devices with big discounts.

HP: Save up to 58% on laptops, gaming accessories and monitors this weekend.

I robot: Get up to $ 200 off your purchase when you purchase multiple iRobot products (like Roomba and Braava Jet) together.

Newegg: The Neweggs Independence Day sale offers vacuum cleaners, gaming computers and other electronics up to 50% off.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Beauty

NK space: For a limited time, Space NK is offering 20% ​​off the entire Drunk Elephants product line.

Zipporah: Shop brands like Fenty, Fresh and Sunday Riley for up to 50% off during the Sephoras summer sale.

Ulta: Ulta also hosts summer sales, where you can purchase over 2,000 skin care, makeup and hair care products at a discount.

Laura Mercier: You can get 30% off last chance sale items at Laura Mercier, no code required.

Peace Out Skin Care: In honor of the skin care brand’s fourth anniversary, you’ll get 25% off sitewide.

Dermstore: Dermstores sales sectIat You will get up to 30% off a wide range of beauty products. Plus, get 15% off all SkinMedica products until July 7th.

Event: Get 25% Off Sitewide, No Code Required. Plus, buy all clearance items from skin care brands for up to 70% off.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Home

Wayfair: Save up to 60% on indoor and outdoor furniture and home decor as part of the Wayfairs July 4th Clearance.

Terrier: With the code United States21, you can withdraw up to $ 600 off your furniture purchase (depending on how much you spend).

On the table: Get 20% off your order with the code STARS.

Overstock: Surstocks The 4th of July sale includes thousands of pieces of furniture with up to 70% off, plus free shipping on everything.

Williams sonoma: Up to 75% off the Williams Sonomoas warehouse sale.

Houzz: Save up to 75% on a wide range of appliances, furniture and more during the July 4th sale at Houzz.

Casper: Get 30% off mattress sets, 15% off mattresses, and 10% off sheets and pillows when you shop the Caspers July 4th sale. The brand is also running a last-call sale, where you can save up to 40% on a selection of mattresses and up to 50% on bedding and more.

SodaStream: The brand is offering up to 20% off sparkling water machines for July 4th, no code required.

Everything is fine: Get 15% discount on mattresses with code THE 4TH OF JULY.

Other sales worth browsing

Horizon Fitness: The Horizon Fitness Cardio Deals section is full of treadmills on sale, some over $ 1,000 off.

Direct objective: Get 15% off all orders of contact lenses and frames over $ 49 with the code SAVE15.

Rifle Paper Co.: Take 25% of your purchase of $ 50 or more with the code BLOOM25.

Good breeders: If you’re looking for the perfect fillets to grill on Independence Day, head to Good Ranchers where shoppers can get $ 25 off all products with the promo code FREEDOM until July 4.

Ella Paradis: Get Up To 90% Off Sex Toys And Sexual Wellness Items All Over Ella Paradis Site With Code FREEDOM.

Calpak: If the suitcases you used before the pandemic have seen better days, check out current Calpaks sales, where you can save up to 60% on luggage.