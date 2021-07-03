11 cool things to buy this month, according to Vogue editors and readers

As Vogue editors, we are often poetic about the latest track essentials and home decor treasures, but not all of the items we talk about on this website end up in our closets and homes. Our findings are fun to see, they are fun to watch, and inspire fun conversation. However, of all these great things to buy, what did we end up buying? Each month, underline these special finds, our editors have welcomed into their lives all the things that have delighted us, the buyers.

From newly resumed Broadway shows to returning weddings, it feels so good to see the world reopen again. Naturally, the influx of events on our calendars gave Vogue editors an excuse to do some shopping in June. The whole month was spent anchoring our closets with versatile basics that could easily be worn in any setting, like these wear-everywhere Superga sneakers that have been around for decades, matching skirt sets from affordable retailers like Zara and a trendy Jacquemus swimsuit that can be used as a bodysuit top with pants.

One of the biggest shopping vacations of the year also took place last month, which of course encouraged us (and our readers) to do some shopping as well, especially since the mega retailer offers a fairly reliable collection of wardrobe essentials. To find exactly which items were bought and loved, keep scrolling.

Charlotte Diamond, Associate Fashion Editor

As temperatures started to soar this month, my clothing choices were easy and breezy. I recently saw a family friend wearing this adorable two piece set from Zara, so I started a multiple store hunt to find it. Seemed too good to be true: a complete outfit under $ 100 ?! Luckily I was able to get my hands on the set and quickly carried it hours later. The print and fit are fun, flattering, and most importantly, breathable. I know I will be using it a lot this summer!

Emily Farra, Senior Fashion News Editor

I missed these Tevas last summer, so I jumped at the chance to buy them a few weeks ago. They’re incredibly comfortable (and super light!), And I love the mix of soft colors. I’ve worn them with everything from jeans and leggings to floral Helmstedt dresses.

Lilah Ramzi, Features and Purchasing Editor

Last month I bought a pair of Castaer espadrilles. I buy them every summer because I firmly believe that they are the only shoes you really need between May and August. (You can read all about it here!) I’m planning on wearing them to a few summer weddings, but in the meantime you can see me wearing them pretty much everywhere else.

Clarissa Schmidt, Commercial Producer

I bought this pair of Levis jeans on Amazon Prime Day, and I’m so excited to wear them on cool summer nights and fall. They fit like a glove! I can’t wait to pair them with this new top from Zara and these low heeled sandals so I can easily switch my outfit from day to night.

Julie Tong, Senior Commerce Editor

I bought this Bassike dress for my first post-pandemic wedding this year. I loved her simple and understated style, but always with a special touch in her surprise open back, which kept me cool and comfortable in the summer heat. The ties at the back are adjustable and it also has an elastic waist, for an ultra forgiving fit. My rule of thumb for shopping for bridal wear is to always find pieces that are versatile and that will last longer than a single event, so I plan to wear this dress all summer long and keep it casual by styling it with it. Birkenstock or dress it up with heels. It is currently on sale too!

Mark Guiducci, Creative Editorial Director

I bought four pairs of classic Supergas in different colors. When it’s 100 degrees Fahrenheit and 100% humidity, no one will tell you they are unsuitable in any setting. The office, the beach, a wedding are all good.

Madeline Fass, editor-in-chief of the market

I picked up this one-piece costume on sale. I especially liked the swimsuit silhouettes this summer because they not only work as a poolside ensemble but also as a top, making it effortless to transition from one summer activity to another (even teleworking!). I love this Jacquemus style because it is part of the cut trend that we see everywhere without being too seasonal. Its chic navy hue also makes it timeless. The heroic piece of my August vacation plans!

I also bought two sets of these flamingo-adorned outdoor wine glasses for myself, my mom, my future sister-in-law and her mom to use for the holiday weekend. A little rain announced can not prevent us from celebrating the engagement!

Mai Morsch, Associate Market Editor

I spotted a friend of mine in this under $ 20 dress and immediately bought it. It will certainly serve as a well worn staple this summer! I also bought a ring from Valre and not only love it, but have received countless compliments.

Rachel Besser, Market Editor

Can’t get enough polished matching sets. From costumes to matching sets, it seems month after month sets are what I keep investing in. And I know why: a sophisticated matching ensemble is the ultimate lazy style solution. I look and feel great without even thinking about my outfit. To that end, I recently picked up this Tove vest and pant set as this year dons a summer suit. How not to fall under the spell of the impeccable navy blue hue and the jacket top fitted at the waist?

Atalie Gimmel, Social Media Manager

I will try anything that has the potential to help me consume more water throughout the day. And for some reason I’m confident I drink more when using this specific reusable water bottle. It keeps my water ice cold and is easy to carry I can’t explain it, but the water in this bottle hits differently.

Chioma Nnadi, Editor-in-Chief, Vogue.com

I’m a sucker for a surreal fashion moment, and nothing is more surreal than this genius handbag from Puppets and Puppets. This is literally the definition of a conversation starter accessory. In fact, it’s almost impossible to keep people away from this cookie, it looks so real. But honestly take it from me, you really I can’t eat it, as delicious as it looks!

