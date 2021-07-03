Houston Celebrities Are Just Better Than Yours





Jadore Dior and Travis Scott? Last week we talked about Travis Scott hiding free Astroworld tickets in packs of his hard seltzer. Meanwhile, Scott was moving on to bigger and better things. The Bayou City rapper and producer has teamed up with Christian Dior and creative director Kim Jones for the luxury fashion brands’ summer 2021 men’s collection. Called Cactus Jack Dior (after the Scotts label), the line is the designer’s very first complete collection with a musician. The 51-piece line, which includes a T-shirt in tribute to the late Pop Smoke, which was killed earlier this year, features numerous Texas / cactus images; well-tailored jackets, pants and more; plus a certain streetwear-meets-couture vibe. The line premiered last week during Paris Fashion Week in a show that appeared to be a cross between Scotts 2021 Astroworld Fest poster and desert motifs, a return to the first Diors collection in 1947. Either way, remember last year when we were thrilled with Scotts’ collaboration with Mcdonalds? What did we know then? Yet another hot summer Megan Thee Stallion already had a happy rewards season, but last weekend was even better. The Houston rapper entered the BET Awards last Sunday with seven nominations. She came out with four wins (the most that night): Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Better collaboration, for WAP with Cardi B; Viewers Choice Award, for Savage (Remix) with Beyonc; and Video of the year (for WAP). She definitely has another Hot Girl Summer (Award?). I mean, have you even seen her breathtaking performance at the show ? Because we couldn’t resist Houston, we have yet another ranking report for you from WalletHub. The personal finance site regularly shares studies of America’s best cities for various superlatives, like the most diverse city (us, obviously). This week he looked at the best city for the July 4th celebrations. Spoiler: It’s not Houston. We made it to 24th place, which isn’t great considering we were the fourth largest city in the United States, but we at least beat Austin (because who really wants to try and find parking near Zilker Park, anyway?) And San Antonio. To get these results, WalletHub looked at the top 100 cities in the country for vacation enjoyment and cost. Here’s how we did in some of the categories: First: the legality of fireworks (don’t know where to shoot fireworks? We have a guide.)

First: the prevalence of affordable 4.5-star restaurants (Houstons is a food town, if you didn’t know that already.)

Third: number of festivals and holiday shows (this should be obvious, given how awesome our celebrities are.)

Fourth: the lowest three-star hotel room price (you can also book a rock star room at the Zaza hotel.)

56th: Duration of a fireworks show (At least we have a ton of fireworks show options.)

59th: Average beer and wine prices (Ehh, well take our Saint Arnold anyway.)

