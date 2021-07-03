DIOR ANNOUNCES YARA SHAHIDI GLOBAL AMBASSADOR OF WOMEN’S FASHION AND MAKEUP





Dior announced Yara Shahidi as a global brand ambassador for women’s fashion and makeup. Yara will team up with the house, celebrating the designs and creations of Womens Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and director of creation and image of make-up, Peter Phillips. Yara Shahidi is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress, producer, change agent and star of the ABC series. blackish. Shahidi is now the executive producer and frontman of his spinoff series Freeform, grandiose, where she plays Zoey Johnson, an ambitious and avant-garde student, on her journey to discover adulthood. When the series first premiered in 2018, it became the cable networks best comedy series launched in 5 and a half years, drawing 4.5 million viewers in its first three days. While Shahidi focuses on using her platform to empower and inspire others, she continues to be one of Hollywood’s most advertised talents. Shahidis’ film career spans from childhood favorite films such as Imagine That (2009), opposite Eddie Murphy, to topical socio-political romance, Sun is Also a Star (2019), which centers on the immigration and inclusion. Other movie credits include Unthinkable (2010), Salt (2010), Butter (2011), and Alex cross (2012). Shahidi was recently shortlisted for the iconic role of Tinkerbell for Disney’s 2022 live-action reimagining of Peter Pan and Wendy. In 2019, Shahidi expanded her relationship with ABC by signing a multi-year production contract with her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi, under the nickname: 7th Sun Productions. Offscreen, Yara is a full-time student at Harvard University where she earned a BA in Social Studies and African American Studies. She is a champion of inclusive media programming and an advocate for equity. Shahidi is a sought-after speaker, conversing with academic peers and thought leaders such as: Dr. Angela Davis, President Obama, Harry Belafonte Jr., Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Dr. Cornell West, Senator Cory Booker , and Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. Inspired by her extensive work with President and First Lady Obama, Shahidi founded Eighteen x 18 in 2016, now called WeVoteNext, to highlight the inclusion of Gen Z and BIPOC in the political process. Considered one of the most influential voices of her generation and identified as a leader of the New Hollywood Guard, Shahidi has received numerous accolades for her work outside of entertainment, such as TIME Magazines 30 Most Influential Teens, Forbes 30 Under 30, British Vogue Forces for Change, Glamor Magazines Women of the Year and Essence Magazines Black Women in Hollywood to name a few.

