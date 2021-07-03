Bruce Lee’s daughter is tired of white men trying to tell her father’s story

Shannon Lee hit back on Friday after director Quentin Tarantino dubbed his controversial portrayal of her father, martial arts icon Bruce Lee, in his 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In a guest column in the hollywood reporter, Shannon Lee wrote that she is really tired of white men in Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was after Tarantino said about the Joe Rogan experience that while he understands his previous criticisms, others who have challenged his interpretation of the legend can suck a d —. Tarantinos’ portrayal has been criticized for showing Bruce Lee as an arrogant figure who lost a fight to aging stuntman Cliff Booth.

While I am grateful to Mr. Tarantino for acknowledging Joe Rogan so generously that I could have my feelings about his portrayal of my father, I am also grateful for the opportunity to express this: I am really f —— tired of white men in Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was, Lee wrote.

She added: I’m tired of hearing from white men in Hollywood that he was cocky and an asshole when they have no idea and can’t figure out what it would have taken to get a job in years. 1960s and 70s in Hollywood as a Chinese man with (God forbid) an accent, or trying to express an opinion on set as a perceived foreigner and a person of color.

In his interview with Rogan, Tarantino claimed that Bruce Lee had nothing but disrespect for stuntmen on the set of The Green Hornet TV show, citing Book by Matthew Pollys, Bruce Lee: A Life. But Polly denied that her book conveyed such a message, tweeting that Lee was not disrespectful, but rather had a different philosophy and style of fight choreography and aimed to change American flight choreography so that the blows would go missing. a few millimeters rather than feet and knock. a few stuntmen in the process.

He was always hitting them with his feet, he was always scoring what’s called marking when you hit a stuntman for real, said Tarantino, who has never met Bruce Lee. And that must be the point where, I refuse to work with him.

Shannon Lee wrote that she was frustrated with the white men in entertainment who failed to amplify the true reach and impact of Bruce Lee on an entire film industry and art form.

I’m tired of white Hollywood men barely noticing at the bottom of the page the impact it has had on the action film genre and fight choreography, or the proliferation and interest in martial arts which he aroused in the world while casually downplaying how his accomplishments have lifted morale and become a source of pride for Asian Americans, communities of color and people around the world, he said. she writes.

Daryl Maeda, assistant professor of ethnic studies at the University of Colorado-Boulder who writes a book on the martial arts icon, asserted many of Shannon Lees’ thoughts, explaining that Bruce Lee was an outsider in Hollywood in as an Asian American and therefore easily rejected and marginalized. Although he is known to be extremely confident and described by some as even arrogant, such an attitude was necessary given the environment in which he was trying to thrive.

He had to be extremely sure of himself to stand a chance, Maeda said.

He said that for Bruce Lee to be truly right, one needs to understand the story of the discrimination and marginalization that African American communities have faced, as well as their struggle for justice and visibility. He said Tarantino took Bruce Lee out of that context and only portrayed a brief fictional scene that doesn’t capture the entirety of his struggle to be seen as fully human.

Not all film performances need to, but Asian American portrayal remains so rare in Hollywood that putting Bruce on screen is a major event, one that will inevitably attract a lot of attention. -he declares. It’s unfortunate that Tarantino, who obviously admires Bruce Lee, was unable or unwilling to portray him as a full human being rather than just a caricature.