Lindsay Adams on Art and Fashion

Lindsay Adams lived through her 30s with cerebral palsy, a motor disability that affects her speech, movement and balance. “People with disabilities are often left out of the conversation,” says Adams. “I think there is a stigma and an unfortunate monolith associated with living with it. [a disability]. “The art was a liberation. With a natural flair for it, Adams started drawing around the age of four and at 14 the young artist started painting in oils. own form of communication – my peace and my protest, ”she said.

DC-based artist and lawyer Lindsay Adams Courtesy of Lindsay Adams

After graduating from the University of Richmond, where Adams earned a minor in studio art and a triple major in international studies, world politics and Spanish, she felt societal pressure to move towards a traditional career. In DC, Adams began working as a marketing strategist. But her longtime hobbies of drawing and painting have become a fundamental strength as she has experienced changes in her life and in her work. Pivoting his art from part-time crafts to the platform for marginalized communities became a goal for Adams, especially as the political and social challenges of 2020 unfolded.

“I was scared when I started talking about the space I occupy and I didn’t know if it was up to me to express myself or how it was going to be received,” she explains. But over time, the DC-based artist and advocate found herself leading discussions about disability and inclusion. “I have this unique perspective of living at the intersection of being a black woman and being disabled,” she says.

Adams in New York. Courtesy of Lindsay Adams

Adam’s portfolio of works is made up of movement, vivid color, and textured brushstrokes. Her subjects range from portraits to flowers to the female form and focus largely on the acceptance of individual space and identity. “There are many imperfect things that exist in my humanity. I would be remiss if I didn’t share that part of me, ”she said. “I realized that I am a voice, a representation, a decision maker and a storyteller. “

She is currently featured alongside 12 other artists in University blues at the Allouche Gallery in New York. The exhibit addresses the racial, social, and socio-economic inequalities that exist within the U.S. higher education system, made more evident by the 2019 college admissions scandal. We sat down with the artist to hear about of her inspirations, of using fashion as an extension of her art, and of how she juggles her full-time marketing career with her art and advocacy work.

Lindsay (2021) Oil on canvas Courtesy of Lindsay Adams

Marie Claire: Just curious, when do you find the time to paint?

Lindsay Adams: So let me tell you. I must be very strategic on timing. I paint early in the morning and in the evening. The weekends are also devoted to painting and research. For my University blues exhibition, I read many books and listened to a few Cornell lectures to inform my work on the confrontation of identity and racial dynamics of the 20th and 21st centuries.

My handicap is something I could keep to myself, but it was really important for me to talk about it. When I was seven or eight, I didn’t see people with disabilities. When I paint, I occupy the space as myself, not just the parts of me that are practical or pretty. You know?

Adams in an Anna Quan dress. Courtesy of Lindsay Adams

MC: Who are the women who inspire you?

THE: Amanda Gorman and the way she uses her voice. Not alive, but Maya Angelou totally inspired my art with her stories. My mother too.

MC: How would you describe your style?

THE: I often think of clothes and fashion as another form of painting, the body being the canvas. I think fashion gives us a space to communicate who we are and our creativity in a very direct sense.

I love fashion. I like to create an outfit similar to how I build paint layers and textures. I like the touches of color and I always choose trendy pieces. I will never miss an opportunity to get dressed. I find some of my favorite designers on Instagram: Source Unknown, Local European and Dress Article are a few. Oh, and Tibi! I also like thrift stores and occasions [stores].

MC: What’s one of the empowerment tips you have for women?

THE: I think we are often forced to confront parts of ourselves that are uncomfortable, especially when we don’t even know where we stand. I really got into this concept of grace and space. I think there is an endless task of kissing, and therefore, it encourages others to do the same. It won’t always be convenient to talk, but it will be fine.

