Fashion
Lindsay Adams on Art and Fashion
Courtesy of Lindsay Adams / Morgan McMullen
In our series MC Muse, knowledgeable women around the world share their style, ambitions and the most coveted coins to buy right now.
Lindsay Adams lived through her 30s with cerebral palsy, a motor disability that affects her speech, movement and balance. “People with disabilities are often left out of the conversation,” says Adams. “I think there is a stigma and an unfortunate monolith associated with living with it. [a disability]. “The art was a liberation. With a natural flair for it, Adams started drawing around the age of four and at 14 the young artist started painting in oils. own form of communication – my peace and my protest, ”she said.
After graduating from the University of Richmond, where Adams earned a minor in studio art and a triple major in international studies, world politics and Spanish, she felt societal pressure to move towards a traditional career. In DC, Adams began working as a marketing strategist. But her longtime hobbies of drawing and painting have become a fundamental strength as she has experienced changes in her life and in her work. Pivoting his art from part-time crafts to the platform for marginalized communities became a goal for Adams, especially as the political and social challenges of 2020 unfolded.
“I was scared when I started talking about the space I occupy and I didn’t know if it was up to me to express myself or how it was going to be received,” she explains. But over time, the DC-based artist and advocate found herself leading discussions about disability and inclusion. “I have this unique perspective of living at the intersection of being a black woman and being disabled,” she says.
Adam’s portfolio of works is made up of movement, vivid color, and textured brushstrokes. Her subjects range from portraits to flowers to the female form and focus largely on the acceptance of individual space and identity. “There are many imperfect things that exist in my humanity. I would be remiss if I didn’t share that part of me, ”she said. “I realized that I am a voice, a representation, a decision maker and a storyteller. “
She is currently featured alongside 12 other artists in University blues at the Allouche Gallery in New York. The exhibit addresses the racial, social, and socio-economic inequalities that exist within the U.S. higher education system, made more evident by the 2019 college admissions scandal. We sat down with the artist to hear about of her inspirations, of using fashion as an extension of her art, and of how she juggles her full-time marketing career with her art and advocacy work.
Marie Claire: Just curious, when do you find the time to paint?
Lindsay Adams: So let me tell you. I must be very strategic on timing. I paint early in the morning and in the evening. The weekends are also devoted to painting and research. For my University blues exhibition, I read many books and listened to a few Cornell lectures to inform my work on the confrontation of identity and racial dynamics of the 20th and 21st centuries.
My handicap is something I could keep to myself, but it was really important for me to talk about it. When I was seven or eight, I didn’t see people with disabilities. When I paint, I occupy the space as myself, not just the parts of me that are practical or pretty. You know?
MC: Who are the women who inspire you?
THE: Amanda Gorman and the way she uses her voice. Not alive, but Maya Angelou totally inspired my art with her stories. My mother too.
MC: How would you describe your style?
THE: I often think of clothes and fashion as another form of painting, the body being the canvas. I think fashion gives us a space to communicate who we are and our creativity in a very direct sense.
I love fashion. I like to create an outfit similar to how I build paint layers and textures. I like the touches of color and I always choose trendy pieces. I will never miss an opportunity to get dressed. I find some of my favorite designers on Instagram: Source Unknown, Local European and Dress Article are a few. Oh, and Tibi! I also like thrift stores and occasions [stores].
MC: What’s one of the empowerment tips you have for women?
THE: I think we are often forced to confront parts of ourselves that are uncomfortable, especially when we don’t even know where we stand. I really got into this concept of grace and space. I think there is an endless task of kissing, and therefore, it encourages others to do the same. It won’t always be convenient to talk, but it will be fine.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Sources
2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/a36805666/lindsay-adams-artwork/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]