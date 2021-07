You can walk a runway and see handmade dresses in this huge new DC art exhibit.

One of the installations of Inside the Wardrobe. Photo courtesy of Cory Frank of Design Foundry.

As the world opens up, it’s time for people to take off their sweatpants and put on something with a zipper that can look pretty tough after 16 months locked up at home. Fortunately, a new collection of art installations called “Inside the Wardrobe” is here to help inspire you. The interactive ‘Fashion Party’ was created by Prince George County design agency Design Foundry. It opens at Georgetown Park (3270 M St., NW, Suite C100) July 8. The 20,000 square foot attraction has over 20 facilities that encourage visitors to interact with different textiles and accessories. The funhouse will feature handmade dresses by artists and designers from across the country. Among the exhibits: a chic tea room with Georgetown felt cupcakes, a pedal bike dry cleaner, and a Parisian checkered area with a carousel. Once visitors have finished their tour of the various spaces, they can strut around a track with strobe cameras. The inspiration for Inside the Wardrobe came from a cartoonthat Design Foundry CEO and Creative Director Annie Senatore saw in the New Yorker of a woman sitting in front of her closet, saying, “It’s been a long time. I thought I would stop by and see how you all were doing. Since there weren’t a lot of events, Senatore wanted to give people in the events industry something to do, as well as create something beautiful and engaging for those coming out of their 40s. “It kind of struck me that we all have to come back to the office in the fall and everyone has to get familiar with the clothes in their closet,” she said. “There have been so many changes that it seemed appropriate to rethink the way we use clothes to express ourselves. “ Senatore also hopes to tackle the environmental problem of fast fashion through Inside the Wardrobe and offer visitors advice on how they can take a greener approach to their own wardrobe. She plans to partner with a clothing recycling group and set up Inside the Closet for people to donate unwanted items. The funhouse is open Thursday through Sunday until August 29. Tickets are now on sale for $ 28, or $ 19 for children four and over. Students, seniors, military personnel, and first responders can purchase a ticket for the reduced price of $ 24. Assistant editor Before becoming associate editor, Damare Baker started as an editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She graduated from Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean and journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonian.com/2021/07/02/you-can-walk-a-runway-and-check-out-handmade-dresses-at-this-huge-new-dc-art-exhibit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos