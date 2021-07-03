WNBA Power ranking: Aces overtake Storm for first place; Sun’s Jonquel Jones returns in a dominant way

For much of the last month, Jonquel Jones was competing abroad at EuroBasket with Bosnia and Herzegovina. His absence was a big blow to the Connecticut Sun and the WNBA, but it was a major boost for the Balkan nation. With record-breaking performances, Jones led them for the first time to the quarter-finals and a place in the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament.

In case there are still any doubts, Jones has established during this tournament that she is indeed one of the best players in the world and that she can put a team on her back. Now in the United States, she will start doing the same for the Sun again. In her very first game, she eliminated any sign of a jet lag and lost 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals in one of the best performances ever produced this season.

For the season, the Sun are now 10-2 with Jones in the lineup; those two losses both came in overtime and totaled eight points. Overall, they’re 12-5, which puts them just a half a game behind the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm for the top spot. All concerns about how they would cope without Alyssa Thomas have been answered.

Jones has been one of the most exciting young players in the league for quite some time. But now, in the middle of her fifth season, she is establishing herself as a superstar in her own right. She is recording a career-high 21.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 interceptions and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 56.8% from the field and 46, 4% on a 3-point field. If she were a little better as a free throw shooter, she would be close to joining the famous 50/40/90 club.

It’s still a bit early to start having serious discussions about the MVP and other end-of-season accolades, but there’s no doubt Jones will be a finalist for many honors. Now on to this week’s WNBA power rankings.

1. Las Vegas Aces (12-4) – Last week # 2

The Aces took first place in the standings and first place in the Power Rankings. Over the weekend, they beat the Storm in an overtime thriller that was one of the best games of the season. As a result, they now have the tiebreaker between the two teams, which could prove crucial for the standings at playoff time.

2. Seattle Storm (12-4) – Last week # 1

With their heartbreaking loss to the Aces, the Storms have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and have also lost first place. There is little cause for concern, however, as those two losses totaled seven points. Plus, their next five games are against teams under 0.500, so they should get back on track quickly.

3. Chicago Sky (10-8) – Last week # 3

Chicago ultimately lost with Candace Parker in the lineup, and took that frustration out of Dallas with a breathtaking first half before securing the victory. When the Sky really kicks off, like they did in this game, they look like the scariest team in the league. Since Parker returned to the lineup, they are No. 1 in offensive rating (105.9) and No. 2 in defensive rating (94.3).

4. Connecticut Sun (12-5) – Last week # 4

Jonquel Jones returned in style, scoring 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals in his first comeback. With their best player in the lineup again, the Suns look like one of the best teams in the league once again. They have won four games in a row and are only half a game away from the Storm and Aces for first place.

5. Minnesota Lynx (8-7) – Last week # 6

The Lynx beat the Aces in overtime for their biggest result of the season and have now won three in a row. As a result, they climbed above .500 for the first time and are in fifth place at 8-7. One cause for slight concern, however, is that to secure these wins, Cheryl Reeve had to lean heavily on her stars. Napheesa Collier was not in their last game and played 115 of the last 125 minutes.

6. Phoenix Mercury (7-8) – Last week # 7

After more than a month on the sidelines with a broken breastbone, Diana Taurasi returned to action this week in Mercury’s win over the Sparks. In the process, she became the first player in WNBA history to reach 9,000 career points. Already top scorer of all time, she only consolidates this status at this stage.

7. Washington Mystics (7-9) – Last week # 5

Just as the Mystics seemed to figure things out after their rocky start, they walked away and lost three straight games for their longest losing streak of the season. It’s hard to blame them, however, considering they’ve only played with six healthy players lately due to lingering bad luck on the injury front.

8. Dallas Wings (8-9) – Last week # 8

A mini two-game winning streak for the Wings ended when they were nearly kicked out of the field by Sky. The fact that they kept fighting and ended up losing this game only by 10 is a testament to the spirit of this team. They’re still young and fickle, but they’ve been competitive in almost every game this season. Arike Ogunbowale, who was recently named a first-time All-Star, extended her double-digit goal streak to 54 games.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (6-9) – Last week # 9

Two more losses for the Sparks this week, who have now lost four of their last five games. At 6-9, they are now tied with Dream for 11th place. The defense, which has kept them competitive for most of the season, has recently faltered. In that five-game streak, they’ve allowed 102.4 points per 100 possessions, which is eighth in the league over that span.

10. New York Liberty (8-9) – Last week # 10

A victory over the Dream helped stem the tide a bit, but the Liberties are still in shock after their hot start. Injuries played a role – Natasha Howard still has a knee injury – and the 3-point shot that is such a fundamental part of their offense fell off a cliff to 30.8% in June. They have lost eight of their last 11 games and have fallen below 0.500 at 8-9. That they’re still in the playoff position says more about the rest of the league.

11. Atlanta Dream (6-9) – Last week # 11

Atlanta finally ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over New York, thanks to a career game from Crystal Bradford. The former first-round pick is back in the league for the first time since 2015 and is proving to be an important bench piece for the Dream thanks to his size and versatility on the wing. Their defense is 10.1 points per 100 possessions better when down.

12. Indiana Fever (1-16) – Last week # 12

Twelve straight losses now for the Fever, who have fallen to 1-16 this season to match their worst start in franchise history. Off the pitch, things aren’t going so well either. They have somewhat inexplicably given up on Lauren Cox, their No.3 pick from last year. Even if she had struggled, giving up a lottery pick so early didn’t make sense.