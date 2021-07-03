Petaluma couple dress barns with American quilts

When Rick Carroll retired as a heavy equipment mover, his wife Sandy ruled the day. There would be no sleep in front of the TV all day.

The couple found plenty to do in their garden, a whimsical playground of roses, dahlias in late summer, and livestock waterers planted with flowers and organic produce. Everywhere are whimsical surprises of repurposed items, like an old iron bedpost with a mattress flower bed and a vintage metal swing painted and suspended with baskets of vivid geraniums. But they have found their true calling in retirement amid the pandemic.

Last summer, they decided to experiment with barn quilts charming paintings of quilt square patterns made on wood and hung on fences, barns and sides of buildings. This uniquely American art adds a bright note to the countryside landscape on hot summer days when Sonoma County’s back roads fade to the dull yellow of dried grass.

They started out with a just for something to do. Then a quilt followed. As they set up their colorful artwork along a fence at the front of their property, it started to grab the attention of neighbors and anyone passing by on rural Magnolia Avenue. The paint was barely dry when they suddenly found themselves with a growing small number of people asking for their own barn duvet. So they started making quilts for relatives and friends.

What is a barn quilt

The paintings look like real quilt squares, made with traditional patterns. They are sealed with Verathane so they can withstand the elements when exposed outdoors.

I just thought they were cool and other people might like them too, said Sandy, a longtime quilt maker who is naturally drawn to the distinctive geometric lines of quilt designs. I have met many neighbors that we would never have met if we had not put them on. I think it brings people together.

Donna Sue Groves started the barn quilt movement 20 years ago to keep a promise made to her mother, a member of a quilting family. Groves wasn’t a quiltmaker, but she had the idea to paint a quilt on her mother’s old tobacco barn in South Ohio to spruce it up. When she finally got down to it, Groves decided to create a series of quilt squares for other barns in the area that together would become a tourist draw. People flocked to Adams County to hike the Quilt Square Trail and hopefully buy fabric quilts made by local artists.

The idea caught on and spawned the American Quilt Trail, a network organized in 40 states and Canada comprising over 3,000 painted quilt blocks adorning the sides of barns, sheds, basements and other historic and agricultural buildings. Lake County assembled California’s first Quilt Trail with over 100 publicly visible quilt blocks.

Creative outlet

For the Carrolls, their barn quilting business is a more creative expression than the hustle and bustle of the retirement side. But the demand is so high that they put a sign in their front yard and so far they have sold about 20 of them in various sizes, from 2 by 2 to 4 by 4 feet ($ 90 to $ 240). They’ve also made miniatures for the sides of the birdhouses that dot their 5-acre farm, and they’ll be making larger pieces or custom sizes.

When they started the project last summer, they used the wood they had around.

We started with regular plywood first because we didn’t know it, Sandy said. But as we read more and after we got a book on how to make barn quilts, we switched to MDO board, which is supposed to be more durable.

MDO plywood is strong and weather resistant, making it suitable for exterior applications.

None of the Carrolls is an artist or a drawing enthusiast. So they use existing patterns, many of which are taken from a favorite book, Barn Quilt Addictions by Talara Parrish.

The designs often appear abstract at first glance. But they look like familiar things, and their names reflect it. Along the fence that runs along their country house are barn quilts with common words and traditional names like Kayak with Elongated Shapes that resemble Kayaks, Victorian Star, Loves Blossom, Swallowtail Carpenters Wheel, Charlotte’s Web and Navajo Tulip.

They made their first barn quilt about seven years ago, after Sandy overheard a speaker talk about it at a meeting of the Petaluma Quilt Guild.

The next day I picked up Rick and we scooped some wood, drew a reel, painted it, and put it on the barn. They made a few more, but it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that they took the art seriously and started really experimenting with more advanced materials, techniques, and designs.

I thought how pretty they would be on the fence for everyone to see in a horrible time, she said.

They first worked in their henhouse. But the dust that drifted onto the still drying paintings, along with the cold, prompted Rick to build a small, secluded art studio in the barn where they can now work in comfort all year round.

The tape that needs to be applied and removed over and over again can be tricky. Still, barn quilts are more forgiving than fabric quilts, Sandy said.

You don’t have to worry about stitching together the seams. And if you’re wrong, Rick comes back with a brush and fixes it.

They use standard exterior paint over two coats of primer, sometimes up to seven coats of color to coat the primer. Once it has dried, Rick applies transparent Verathane to the front and back to protect it.

They recommend using high quality Purdy brushes, which will not spill over the paint, and high quality Verathane which will not yellow.

Art garden

Blocks also make cheerful art in a garden. The Carrolls decorated their chicken coop with painted quilt blocks depicting love birds, a rose and an iris. An owl, in tribute to the barn owls that patrol the property, looks towards a pumping station. A pretty letterbox is painted to look like a birdhouse, with its own barn quilt.

Rick said he really didn’t need to be pushed away from the TV. It’s a pleasure to come to the barn to glue and paint and create something that will please friends, family and strangers.

I have never been a truly artistic person. But it feels good when they’re done, he said. It makes me happy, especially when you deliver them and see people’s faces get excited. It’s the coolest thing.

Rick and Sandy Carroll don’t have a website. They can be reached the old way, by phone at 707-762-1187.

You can contact editor Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or [email protected] On Twitter @megmcconahey.