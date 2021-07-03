Top 10 luxury fashion brands for men

All men who care about fit, fabric and look are looking for brands that meet their specific needs and pay immaculate attention to detail and the finest things to create the right wardrobe and statement. Here are some brands that have a rich heritage of special knowledge in men’s fashion.

1. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is the equivalent of men’s haute couture. Founded in 1967 by American fashion designer Ralph Rueben Lifshitz, also known as Ralph Lauren, the luxury brand began making ties for men. The brand is also behind the iconic “Polo” design, the brand’s first complete line of men’s clothing. Today, Ralph lauren is a global luxury fashion brand that creates exceptional clothing for men and women.

2. Brunello Cucinelli

Luxury is handmade, and at Brunello Cucinelli, each product is handmade. Italian men’s clothing designer Brunello Cucinelli calls the look championed by his eponymous brand “Sportivo chic”. The brand is known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and specially selected materials. Considering the exquisite materials, craftsmanship and passion that go into every room, Brunello Cucinelli products are known to be expensive.

3. Rolex

Rolex is considered the gateway to luxury watches, and we believe it is a staple in every man’s collection. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has been making exquisite watches since 1915 and the Rolex Submariner is considered one of the brand’s most iconic creations.

4. Giorgio Armani

If you are looking for an exquisite high-end suit, Giorgio Armani should be your brand. Renowned for its impeccable tailoring, Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani offers ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, accessories, glasses, cosmetics and interior decoration. The designer is known for his fresh yet luxurious approach to fashion. The brand’s luxury craftsmanship and materials make the Armani heritage first-rate and world-renowned.

Another important brand in the world of high-end men’s suit is Paul Smith. Particularly famous in the UK, the brand uses specially selected materials that make their costumes stand out from the crowd. Since its creation in 1970, the “classic with a touch” has remained the guiding principle of the company. A dry British sense of humor underlies every conception of Paul Smith: eccentric but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly. The fabrics, colors and designs of these costumes are a masterpiece creation that makes you feel ready to take on the world!

Sixth on our list is the American brand that produces the best outdoor shoes with the best materials. The Timberland Company, often known as “Timbs”, was founded in 1952 by Nathan Swartz. Some other men’s fashion items that you will find here are watches, clothing, leather clothes, sunglasses, etc. The company firmly believes in eco-innovation to reduce the impact on the environment. They also plan to create a net positive impact by 2030. Thus, all of their products use responsible materials and leather from regenerating ranches, reliable natural rubber or 100% recycled materials.

Bally is a Swiss company specializing in men’s fashion items. Carl Franz Bally founded the company in 1851, and the company honors its timeless traditions, believing that quality speaks for itself. One of the most iconic designs, the Scribe Novo formal men’s outfit, created by Carl Franz Bally’s grandson Max Bally to celebrate the brand’s 100th anniversary in 1951, is still handcrafted in Switzerland. , taking 240 craft techniques to complete. Bally is also renowned for its luxurious travel luggage.

8. Salvatore Ferragamo

Synonymous with craftsmanship, Italian luxury fashion brand Salvatore Ferragamo started its journey as a shoe company. They currently specialize in footwear, leather goods, Swiss-made watches and ready-to-wear for men and women. The company produces the finest footwear and has made a significant contribution to the fashion industry with notable innovations such as the wedge heel, shell-shaped sole, ‘invisible’ sandal, heels and soles. metal, the 18-karat gold sandal, the sock-shoes, sculpture heels, and many more.

9. Ermenegildo Zegna

If you like rich and luxurious textiles, Ermenegildo Zegna is the brand for you. The Italian luxury fashion house initially focused on fabrics and wools, but after taking over Ermenegildo Zegna’s threads in the mid-1960s, the company moved into men’s suits. Today, Zegna is synonymous with impeccable tailoring combined with premium fabrics.

10. Berluti

Berluti is renowned for its unique leather finishes and craftsmanship of its products. The French luxury brand uses a rich and individual patina for each pair of Berluti shoes. The leather they use has a unique character and is treated to take on deep and complex colors. For this reason, no two pairs are the same, which makes Berluti still memorable.