TikToker wears crop top and leggings for Planet Fitness gets dress code





A video from a TikToker claiming that Planet Fitness employees told him his gym outfit violated the dress code has gone viral. It’s time to find a new gym, says the video caption. @pennevodkaplease time to find a new gym @planetfitness #HotwireHotelGoals #TakisTransformation #SimlishSessions #planetfitness #dresscode #greenscreen #gymhumor #gym ♬ original sound – Ni-ne & Sons👩‍👦‍👦 Alana Gomez-Solis, @pennevodkaplease on TikTok, said employees told her her short red Rutgers University shirt was too short and her leggings should be pulled up. The video has garnered more than 109,000 views since its publication on June 29. Planet Fitness told the Daily Dot in a statement that the incident was a mistake and that the company was working with the local franchise owner to re-educate its staff on the policies in place. We sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident that took place at our Fairfield, NJ location, the statement said. We have also contacted this member directly to apologize personally and look forward to welcoming him back to our clubs. According to Planet Fitness dress code, any clothing that may be perceived as intimidating, revealing or offensive is not allowed in the gym. But the definition of reveal has sparked debate in comments about the disparities between the way men and women are sartorial coded and the disproportionate font of women’s bodies. @planetfitness but guys in tank tops are okay ?? one user commented. A man said he walks to Planet Fitness half-naked using weights and no one has ever told him. Other women said they didn’t even know there was a dress code and went to the gym wearing just a sports bra and shorts all the time. You are literally trying to practice, one user commented. What you wear shouldn’t matter! A research thesis analyzing gender in high school dress code policies explored that dress codes aim to reduce disruption but actively sexualize female bodies by placing the burden on girls not to be a distraction. Some have joked about the apparent irony that Planet Fitness is a self-proclaimed non-judgmental zone. Saw a guy in literally khaki the other day, one user commented. In response, Gomez-Solis surmised that the guy hadn’t been given a warning for this. In the comments, Gomez-Solis tagged Planet Fitness in response to a user comment that read: They have to change their code because I know full well that they are losing business because of this bs. Gomez-Solis did not immediately respond to Daily Dots’ request for comment. The best stories of today

* First published: Jul 2, 2021, 11:59 a.m. CDT

Jennifer xia

Jennifer Xia is an editorial intern for The Daily Dot and a sophomore journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. She previously did an internship in Austin Monthly and Austin Woman magazines.

